Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is set to make a one-off return to the dugout for Giuseppe Rossi’s farewell game in March 2025 as the typically stubborn Scot, according to the former striker, immediately accepted his offer of a return.

Govan-born Ferguson was entirely a revelation at Old Trafford, moving from Aberdeen in 1986. He won an eye-catching 13 Premier League titles during his stewardship and called it quits in 2013 after lifting one final trophy on the final day of the English top flight season.

Commonly revered as one of the greatest managers in football history, Ferguson will be returning to the dugout next month as Rossi takes centre stage in Florence to remember his career at the top for the likes of Celta Vigo and SPAL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson has won more matches (528) and seen his team score more goals (1,627) than any other manager in Premier League history.

Ferguson, in 2019, stepped foot back in the Old Trafford dugout when Manchester United hosted a legends' game against Bayern Munich to mark 20 years since their iconic treble win in 1999.

Ex-Villarreal and Fiorentina striker Rossi hung up his boots in 2023 and his farewell game, one to commemorate his career, will take place on 22 March. Now 38, he has claimed, per The Sun, that Ferguson will be present in the capacity of a coach.

Ferguson will be there as a coach. He was my first coach, I signed when I was 17. I only did three years with him and played little, but he immediately said yes, and this shows what kind of a person he is.

Rossi went on to suggest that, despite his lack of games for the Old Trafford-based outfit, Ferguson still treats him on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo. “I did little at United, but he treats me like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 1000 goals.”

Having been spotted by Ferguson while he was learning his trade in Parma’s youth academy, the Scottish boss – one of the greatest man-managers in football history – took a punt on his services in 2004, and he played just 14 times.