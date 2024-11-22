Sir Alex Ferguson will always be part of the furniture at Manchester United. Arriving – unproven on English soil – in November 1986, there are very few that can claim they foresaw the Scot becoming one of the greatest managers to ever grace the dugout.

Fergie built a dynasty at the club, which boasted a plethora of homegrown talent in the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and David Beckham, but he, just like every manager, often relied on the transfer market to bolster what he had at his disposal.

It all came to a happy ending once the 2012/13 season reached its conclusion and the Govan-born chief was handed his 13th Premier League title – but it’s not unfair to say that his final XI was not up to scratch. If he had managed to sign every transfer target of his, however, that would not have been the case.

From the Wesley Sneijder’s of the world to the ever-linked Nicolas Gaitan, there were certainly no shortage of rumoured transfer targets throughout Ferguson’s reign – so here’s the boss’s final XI if all of his ventures in the market were fruitful.

Ferguson’s Insane Final Man Utd 11 if Key Transfer Targets Were Signed Position Player Notable Clubs GK Manuel Neuer Schalke, Bayern Munich RB Antonio Valencia Manchester United, Wigan Athletic CB Nemanja Vidic Manchester United, Inter Milan, Spartak Moscow CB Raphael Varane Manchester United, RC Lens, Real Madrid LB Patrice Evra Manchester United, Juventus, Monaco CM Michael Carrick Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham United CM Michael Essien Chelsea, Lyon, Real Madrid, AC Milan RW Gareth Bale Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid ST Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona ST Robin van Persie Manchester United, Arsenal, Feyenoord LW Eden Hazard Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid

GK: Manuel Neuer

A Peter Schmeichel-shaped void was left following the Dane’s Old Trafford departure and the Red Devils were in dire need of a sufficient replacement. Edwin van der Sar was his eventual successor, with David de Gea then becoming their go-to No.1. As a potential alternative to the Spaniard, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer was also sounded out. It was only because of goalkeeping coach Eric Steele’s persistence in signing De Gea that the imposing German was snubbed.

RB: Antonio Valencia

A right midfielder by trade thanks to his lightning quick turn of pace and ability to maraud up the flank like it was going out of fashion, Antonio Valencia often filled in, and was reliably trusted to do so, at right-back, as evidenced by Ferguson’s final XI. The Ecuadorian utility man was as reliable as they came.

CB: Raphael Varane

Although an injury-prone Raphael Varane eventually arrived at Old Trafford in the twilight period of his career, there was a time when Ferguson and his entourage were keen to sign the reliable Frenchman in his pomp. Los Blancos royalty Zinedine Zidane – acting as an intermediary for then-boss Jose Mourinho – swooped in to convince his compatriot of a move to the Spanish capital instead. Imagine if he had moved to Greater Manchester earlier.

CB: Nemanja Vidic

Close

Who else other than Nemanja Vidic? The robust Serb embodied the phrase ‘playing for the badge’ and struck a brilliant relationship with Ferguson, playing a grand total of 266 times under him. Also recognised as one of the greatest captains in Premier League history, Vidic was a leader of the highest order, setting by example at every given opportunity by forming the heart of an imperious back line, often alongside Rio Ferdinand.

LB: Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra actually didn’t play for Ferguson in his last foray as Manchester United boss, with a young Jonny Evans filling in at left-back – but the Frenchman’s combination of talent and charisma cannot be ignored. As one of the greatest left-backs in the history of England’s top division, Ferguson had the pleasure of working alongside the talented defender for eight years between 2006 and 2014.

CM: Michael Carrick