Football can be an incredibly tense and frustrating game, and when things aren't going your way, it can often lead to emotions spilling over. Managers are forced to watch on from the side-lines as players attempt to carry out their instructions, and with the stakes being so high, mistakes cannot be afforded to make.

When things do go wrong in the eyes of a manager, and that anger boils over, they might start screaming and shouting at their players at half-time or at the end of the game. It can be a fine line to cross, but sometimes that verbal tirade might just be what's needed to get someone - or the whole team - going.

Now more popularly known as the 'hairdryer treatment' - a metaphor for the loud and heated swish of air from a hairdryer - it can be quite a useful tool in the armoury for a manager, but equally, it can also go very wrong too. Below is a look about what it is, how it came about and the select group of Man Utd players who were on the receiving end of it from the originator of it all, Sir Alex Ferguson.

What is the 'Hairdryer Treatment'

Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary career as manager of Manchester United saw numerous trophies come the way of the Red Devils, including countless Premier League titles and a couple of victories in the Champions League too. The Scot was in large part responsible for United's success, but it didn't come with obstacles along the way, not least the conflicts that he had with key players over the years.

As tensions would rise either in training or in a game, Ferguson would let rip at his players either to spark a reaction or to vent out his frustrations at something going wrong. Indeed, former Man Utd goalkeeper Tim Howard opened up on what the hairdryer treatment was like, and he admitted it lived up to the hype.

"I think sometimes people are not as scary in real life – he was the opposite. People talk about the hairdryer treatment from him and you think is it real, but wow, it was real. We played Arsenal (in the Community Shield) and ended up winning. I was somewhat of a ‘hero’, saved a couple of penalties and we won, but Henry had scored a free-kick in the first half. I thought I lined the wall up fantastic and that Henry is just world-class and got it over the wall. For some reason Sir Alex Ferguson did not agree with that concept. He gave me the hairdryer treatment at half-time and I remember thinking, ‘This is very real’."

Sir Alex Ferguson Using the Hairdryer Treatment on Man Utd Players