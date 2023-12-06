Highlights Manchester United have taken a stance against biased reporting, banning certain media outlets from press conferences.

Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson had also confronted reporters for twisting his words in the past during his reign at Old Trafford.

The club seemingly wants to get rid of negativity and believes banning media outlets will help achieve that.

As Manchester United announced they are taking a stance against media outlets for biased, decontextualised reporting, footage has since emerged of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson grilling reporters at a press conference for doing the exact same thing.

Erik ten Hag isn't having the best of spells, possibly the worst run of form he has been in since becoming Manchester United manager, and numerous outlets have compounded the drama by posting numerous reports of unrest within the club. Reports of demotivation, in-house critiquing of signings such as Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount, and concern over the direction of the club have all cast a dark cloud over Old Trafford.

Manchester United - Last five fixtures (as of 06/12/2023) Date - Time Result Competition 02/12/23 - 20:00 Newcastle 1 - 0 Man Utd Premier League 29/11/23 - 17:45 Galatasaray 3 - 3 Man Utd Champions League 26/11/23 - 16:30 Everton 0 - 1 Man Utd Premier League 11/11/23 - 15:00 Man Utd 1 - 0 Luton Premier League 08/11/23 - 20:00 Copenhagen 4 - 3 Man Utd Champions League

In what was a horrid morning for Ten Hag, who would've woken up to numerous reporters from numerous outlets gunning for him from all angles, he and the club took a stance by releasing a statement mentioning how they have "taken action against several media organisations, not for publishing stories we don't like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise."

Manchester United ban reporters from press conference

Reporters from Sky Sports, the Manchester Evening News, The Mirror, and ESPN were all banned from yesterday's press conference, and it is unknown if this ban is something that is long term or not, but it shows that the club are fed up with the constant hysteria surrounding the club, with Ten Hag himself mentioning how there are "no issues" at the club.

As the adage goes, history always repeats itself, and that is exactly what has happened, as Manchester United fans have dug into the archives and found a clip very reflective of the current situation surrounding Manchester United and the media.

The clip shows Sir Alex Ferguson about to start a press conference, but before doing so, he takes the time to address the room. With a very serious look on his face, and his voice as stern as ever, his aura alone tells the story of a very angry Scotsman. He is directing the message at a particular section of the room, mentioning how he is "fed up" with the reporters. He asks them to tell the truth in their writing and if they don't want to do that, then they are in the wrong job. He goes on to say that they are allowed to quote what he says, but not twist it, and the next time that happens, they are finished, and are not being brought back in.

Maybe not the stance that Ten Hag can take, as fines are too easy to come by for managers who speak out, however, it is a reminder for the Dutchman that he isn't personally being targeted. Erik ten Hag is managing the biggest club in the world, and with that comes the mass media that need to get their clicks off, be it by doing the right thing or the wrong thing.

Video: Sir Alex Ferguson dealing with media

Manchester United have always, and will always, be at the forefront of reporting, but clearly they feel a line has been crossed. Who knows if the reports are true or not, but it is clear Manchester United want rid of the negativity and feel that can be achieved by banning certain media outlets.