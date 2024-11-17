Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson just won $1m (£792,393 ) as his horse made history by winning the Bahrain International Trophy for the second time in a row. The legendary coach watched Spirit Dancer seal victory with a stunning come-from-behind success.

It was an unexpected win for the Richard Fahey-trained as the horse made up plenty of ground with just half a furlong to run. Indeed, Lead Artist – trained by John and Thady Gosden – was considered the favourite and had soundly beaten Spirit Dancer in the lead-up to the event. And the horse led the way right up until the final stretch.

But despite having entered the Grade 2 race as an underdog, Spirit Dancer proved doubters wrong by making up the ground and creating history, cementing back-to-back wins in the Bahrain Trophy – having also won the competition last year. As such, Sir Alex became the first dual winner of the $1 million prize.

An emotional Sir Alex was evidently shocked but delighted following the historic win. As quoted in BloodHorse, he said:

"He was so far behind I thought he wasn't going to do it! I don't know where he got it from but that was fantastic. Oisin was fantastic, too. I thought he needed a turn of foot more than anything to catch the leading horse and he got there. I'm incredibly proud of him and the jockey, too, because he sat motionless and didn't panic at all. He was a cool hand."

Last year, the man considered by many to be British football's finest-ever manager dubbed Spirit Dancer's win as his best-ever racing moment, and he echoed similar sentiments here: "It's the second-greatest moment in racing for me—100 per cent! It was fantastic."

Ged Mason, a fellow co-owner, was just as happy, noting (per Goal): “They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but it has today. Credit goes to Richard [Fahey] and the team for nursing him back from injury. It’s a fantastic achievement, and I’m thrilled for Sir Alex, who bred this horse.”