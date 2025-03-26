Manchester United are a club steeped in immense history – and there are plenty of stipulations that come with being one of the greatest football clubs in the world, including Sir Alex Ferguson’s specific kit rule for those creeping up the academy ladder.

The stubborn Scot oversaw in excess of 1,000 matches for the Red Devils in a lengthy – yet illustrious – managerial career on the touchline and is deemed to be one of the greatest managers to ever live and to play under him was, for many, a dream come true.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since 30 October 1937, Manchester United have set a record by naming a homegrown player in every senior matchday squad.

Not only was he a serial winning machine, but his personable nature – to staff and fans alike – is what made him stand out from the rest. But that also included keeping his players, from the youngest of academy stars to the most senior players, in check.

Ferguson's Specific Kit Rule For Man Utd Academy Stars

John O’Shea: 'The restrictions are on the youth team'