The origins of the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool are deep-rooted. There is a strong argument to suggest that the two clubs have the biggest rivalry in the Premier League. So the idea of a player playing for both clubs is unpalatable, particularly for supporters of each of the clubs, but try telling former United and Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze that.

The defender made 83 appearances for Manchester United, winning the Premier League with the club in 2007. That was the same year he was in line for a move to Liverpool. This came after then-United Chief Executive David Gill told Heinze's agent he could leave the club for £6.8m. What followed was an inquiry from Liverpool, with Rafa Benitez showing real interest in bringing Heinze to Anfield.

Heinze may not have realised that players don't generally play for both clubs. Paul Ince and Michael Owen have both played for each team. Although they made the move via Inter Milan, and Real Madrid and Newcastle respectively. Only one player has ever made a direct move between the clubs and that was Phil Chisnall, who went from United to Liverpool all the way back in 1964.

Gabriel Heinze Wanted a Move From United to Liverpool

He would have been only the second player to do this

While Liverpool were prepared to offer the required price, one man was determined to stop the deal from happening. So often a thorn in the Reds' side, that man was Sir Alex Ferguson - one of the best managers of all time. The man who was very clear on one of his objectives when appointed manager at Old Trafford in 1986. To knock Liverpool off of their perch. In the 1980s, Liverpool were still the dominant force in English football.

It would take a lifetime's work for Ferguson to inspire United to go from seven league titles to 20. Yet that is what the Scot did. The 2013 Premier League title was Ferguson's 13th English title with United and the club's 20th. Putting them ahead of Liverpool's 18. The Merseysiders have since won their 19th title in 2020. However, the point here is that Ferguson was not prepared to do any business that may have benefited his arch-rivals. Ferguson was clear in his thoughts:

"I can assure you, Liverpool will not be getting Gabriel Heinze. We can put that to bed right now and we have done so."

Although fully aware of the rivalry, the block on the move made Heinze confused and indeed angry:

"My fight is for the freedom to negotiate with any club. United never wanted me to leave for one of the big clubs, but this anti-Liverpool clause is incredible."

Ferguson Went Above and Beyond to Block the Move

History shows it was not wise to go against Ferguson's wishes

Heinze felt he had the right to join any club he liked. With his first-team place not always guaranteed at Old Trafford, the Argentine felt this keenly. Then-Liverpool boss Benitez was equally confused by the blocked transfer deal:

"It’s clear he’s a player we like and he’s a very good player. That’s the reason why they don’t want him to leave for us. We made an offer which they rejected. The lawyers are now working on it and so we have to wait."

Ferguson had a rivalry with Benitez as intense as he did with the club the Spaniard managed. Even though Heinze was not nailed on to start, the legendary ex-United manager was not at all prepared to give the sale his blessing and made no apologies for it.

"We have had a couple of offers for him, and we have turned them down. Heinze’s agents are rolling the ball all the time. But no matter what his agent thinks, we are in the driving seat."

The Argentine did leave Old Trafford, but instead went to Real Madrid. There, Heinze won La Liga with the Spanish giants, but the blocked transfer left a bitter taste in his mouth:

"I am convinced my move to Liverpool would have worked out, and I believe I had a case and needed to defend my rights."

Like many of his former players, Heinze went into management himself. Having caused such a stink, Ferguson was never going to keep the defender, but the rumpus certainly affected the Argentine's legacy in Manchester.

