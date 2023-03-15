The Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire.

Arsenal are bidding to win their first title in 19 years and are in pole position with 11 games of the season remaining.

The Gunners have won 21 of their opening 27 games and have amassed a five-point lead at the top of the table.

They need to keep winning if they are to win their first Premier League title since 2004, though.

Manchester City have not been at their very best this season but are still within touching distance of the north London side.

Pep Guardiola's outfit are looking to win their third consecutive Premier League title and are still in with a great chance of doing just that.

Manchester United out of the race to win the Premier League

Manchester United have exceeded all expectations under Erik ten Hag this season.

They are set to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

However, following their humiliation at Liverpool and draw against Southampton, they are now 16 points adrift of Arsenal and out of the title race.

Sir Alex Ferguson answers who he wants to win the Premier League

Man United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was at Cheltenham to watch the horse racing on Wednesday.

He was interviewed by ITV Sport, who cheekily asked him who he wanted to win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City.

Ferguson is not very fond of either club and spoke for every United fan when asked the question.

After a few seconds to think, Ferguson replied: “I’m not interested”, before letting out a cheeky smile. Watch the moment below...

Harry Redknapp answers who he wants to win the Premier League

Harry Redknapp was also at Cheltenham and ITV Sport asked him the same question.

Redknapp did not let his ties with Tottenham cloud his judgement and was more than happy to back Arsenal.

"Oh, right, Arsenal," Redknapp said. "Not Tottenham, this year, no. I definitely fancy Arsenal, strongly. They're top of the league, they look good. I think they're a fantastic team at the moment, Arsenal, I must be truthful.

"[Manchester City and Arsenal are] two great teams, but I think Arsenal have got the advantage."