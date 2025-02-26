Manchester United, particularly during the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s long-term reign, had a plethora of dangerous frontmen at their disposal – and in the 2008/90 season, that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov.

However, when Aston Villa came to town in April 2009, Ferguson and his entourage were forced to rely on the young and hungry Federico Macheda to secure all three points at the death with that dramatic, last-ditch curler past the seasoned Brad Friedel.

Martin Tyler’s high-pitched “Great turn by MACHEDAAAA!” will long live in the memory of the Old Trafford faithful as they thought another promising youngster was on their hands as he became their youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

A selection of Manchester United supporters will remember the prodigy that is Macheda for that memorable moment alone – and there was a time when Ferguson told him he was the best finisher at the club. But what happened to him?

Ferguson Spoke Glowingly of Macheda

The Scot recently got in touch with the former wonderkid

Could it be considered a masterstroke by one of the best football managers of all time, Ferguson? Or was it an ounce of luck that Macheda, now 33 years of age, had the audacity to turn and finish with such poise? We'll, perhaps, never know.

A 10-cap, four-goal Italy U21 international, Macheda was born and raised in Rome and thus, was picked up by Lazio’s youth set-up in 2001 before transferring to Manchester United on a free transfer in 2007 – but how did he perform on the senior stage?

Marking his debut with that beauty against Villa in the Premier League, across 36 appearances for the Red Devils, he notched five goals and the same number of assists in all competitions. Convincing Fergie, however, was a much tougher ask.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Macheda – at 17 years, 7 months and 14 days old – remains the 11th youngest goalscorer in Manchester United history.

Yet again, coming off the bench a week later, the versatile forward plundered another match-winner – this time against Sunderland in a 2-1 victory – and fans were bubbling with excitement at what the future held for the exciting striker.

And for good reason, too, given that he helped the club in their pursuit of the Premier League title. In fact, having written his name into Old Trafford folklore at the tender age of 2017, the sky was frankly his limit.

Federico Macheda - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Panathinaikos FC 116 40 10 20/2 Novara FC 50 11 2 10/1 MKE Ankaragucu 41 6 1 2/0 Manchester United 36 5 5 3/0 Cardiff City 33 8 1 2/1 Asteras Aktor 21 6 2 5/0 VfB Stuttgart 18 0 0 0/0 Birmingham City 18 10 1 3/0 APOEL Nicosia 17 2 3 4/0 UC Sampodria 16 1 0 2/0 Doncaster Rovers 15 3 2 2/0 Queens Park Rangers 6 0 0 1/0 Nottingham Forest 3 0 0 0/0

Recently, after seven years of little to no contact, Ferguson got in touch with the centre-forward, who is now plying his trade in Greece for Astera Aktor, to have an unexpected catch-up about their days spent together at Old Trafford.

As reported by The Sun, Macheda recently revealed that the stubborn Scot spoke glowingly about the youngster back in the day and even told club figures that, despite the abundance of talent on their books, he was his best finisher.

Sir Alex would tell everybody I was the best finisher at the club. I was surprised. It was the best team in the history of Manchester United with the names and quality. He must have some special feeling for me and for sure hoped things would be different for me.

That’s despite having the likes of Ronaldo and Rooney, Berbatov and Carlos Tevez – and even Danny Welbeck – earning their corn for the 20-time English champions. Macheda stood out as a natural-born talisman, but he never quite made the grade in Stretford.

Macheda’s Career Plateaued Post-Man Utd

'The biggest regret is I didn’t focus fully or work as hard as I should'