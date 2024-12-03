Sir Alex Ferguson is seen as the undisputed greatest manager in Premier League history, having won the title a staggering 13 times during his reign at Old Trafford. However, the Scottish boss made his fair share of enemies along the way.

One man who has been less than complimentary of his former boss is ex-United winger Lee Sharpe, who brandished Ferguson as a 'bully' in his 2005 book titled 'My Idea of Fun'. The pair won three Premier League titles together before Sharpe departed the club in 1996 to join Leeds United.

In an interview with a podcast called 'Quickly Kevin; Will he score? The 90s Football Show', Sharpe explained his decision to leave the club, stating:

"I just felt I’d had enough of Fergie and the way he was treating me. I was still in and out of the team. I couldn’t quite work out why I was playing bad one week and really good the next, and I wasn’t getting any help from him."

Ferguson Blanked Sharpe Years Later

It came after the winger called the Scot a 'bully'

The revered manager and former Man United hero Sharpe came face-to-face several years ago, but the latter was left surprised as his old boss 'blanked' him. Sharpe explained:

"I saw him a couple of years ago at the Man United golf day and he didn’t want to look at me but sort of said hello as he was walking past. "But the time before that he completely blanked me."

Explaining how he was on good terms with Ferguson upon his Old Trafford departure, the ex-wide player claimed: "After I’d left United, he sort of said to me: ‘Listen, you’ve never been any trouble at this club, thanks for your services, if ever you need anything you know we’re here.'"

It is believed that the reason for the cold shoulder Shapre received from the Premier League icon was due to his comments in his autobiography: "And obviously, when I retired I did a book and put in the book that he was a bully, and I’d heard he fell out with me because of that."

The winger - who scored 36 goals and registered 29 assists in 253 games for the Red Devils - went on to add: "We were doing the Player of the Year awards for Man United at Old Trafford and me and Lou Macari were on MUTV. The manager was coming down to do an interview, and they asked us to step aside so Fergie could go on.

"He came down the stairs, saw Lou Macari stood next to me and walked straight past me, shook Lou Macari’s hand and said hello, and went onto the set and totally blanked me. "I think it’s quite funny that he’s the big 'I am' and that’s how he behaves."

Sharpe came through the youth ranks at Football League Fourth Division side Torquay United in the late 1980s. He was quickly on the radar of top-flight clubs and made a switch to Manchester United in 1988.

In an eight-year stint on the red side of Manchester, Sharpe lifted 10 trophies including three Premier League titles. The tricky wide player was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 1990/91 campaign due to his impressive showings at just 19 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 27 players made more Manchester United appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson than Lee Sharpe.

Unfortunately for Sharpe, his rise to prominence coincided with the emergence of Ryan Giggs. The Welshman quickly forced his way into Ferguson's first-team plans and made the left-wing role his own, meaning Sharpe had to battle for a place on the right flank, an unnatural position.

After being used as a stop-gap on the right wing and at left-back when key players were out injured over the next few seasons, it became apparent that the England international was no longer viewed as a first-choice in any role under Ferguson. This sparked his decision to leave and join fierce rivals Leeds United. In fairness to Sharpe, any player would've struggled to compete with one of United's all-time greats, Giggs.

While his spell at Elland Road was supposed to be the start of Sharpe's rise back to being one of the most feared wingers in the country, this didn't end up being the case. After just 35 appearances in two years, he was shipped out on loan spells at Sampdoria and Bradford City.

He helped the latter achieve promotion to the Premier League and made his move permanent in the summer of 1999. The final years of Sharpe's playing career saw him move around several lower league sides, as he finally hung up his boots in 2004.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-12-24.