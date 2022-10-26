As a footballer, there will have been few greater learning experiences than playing under one of the sport's greatest minds in Sir Alex Ferguson. Throughout his incredible career as a manager, the Scot coached Aberdeen and Manchester United to incredible success and proved time and time again that he's the greatest manager of all time and there weren't many on the planet who could read the beautiful game quite like he could.

As a result, any player wanting to turn to management once their time on the pitch was over would have benefitted greatly from working with him. As of 2024, 38 former players who were once coached by Ferguson at Old Trafford have become managers themselves. There have been very different levels of success.

Some have carved out nice careers as top-level coaches, while others have failed miserably. Here's all 38 ranked.

Ranking All of Fergie's Man Utd Players Who Became Managers

38. Eric Cantona

The King’s last spot is due to the fact he only managed in beach football. The French national team, nonetheless. That was as far as his managerial career got, though, and these days, he's turned his attention towards acting.

37. Neil Webb

Webb’s managerial career consisted of 70 days as player-coach of Weymouth in 1997 and another short-lived spell at Reading Town in 2001.

36. Clayton Blackmore

Blackmore was a player-manager with Bangor City and Porthmadog. Glamorous.

35. Paul Scholes

The current pundit briefly left the TV studio to manage his hometown club Oldham Athletic in early 2019. His time in charge lasted just 31 says as he resigned due to issues with the chairman. Scholes had two temporary stints as Salford City boss, the club he's part-owner of, but that's as far as his managerial career got. Not quite as glamorous as his role as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

34. Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham's managerial career is made up of a few months with Stevenage in League Two in 2015 and 10 games in charge of Indian Super League side ATK in 2017. Quite the contrast in roles.

33. Mike Phelan

The long-time No.2 made the jump to management in 2016-17 but lasted just 82 days at Hull City in 2016-17. He then returned to his roots as an assistant manager at Old Trafford for four years and most recently had a stint as an assistant at Plymouth.

32. Diego Forlan

Forlan won four of his 11 games in charge of hometown club Penarol before being sacked in September 2020. He tried his luck at Atenas shortly after, but that spell was ill-fated too. He hasn't returned to management since.

Related 20 Worst Man Utd Signings in History (Ranked) Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez all feature as Man United's worst ever signings are named.

31. Simon Davies

A lesser-known member of the “Class of 92”, Davies had a brief stint in charge of Chester in 2008 before becoming involved with the Manchester City academy. He then became Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht, having a fleeting period as No.1 when the ex-City skipper decided to re-focus on playing.

30. Viv Anderson

Fergie’s first United signing spent the 1993-94 season as Barnsley’s player-manager before quitting to become Bryan Robson’s assistant at Middlesbrough.

29. Frank Stapleton

Stapleton spent three years as player-manager with Bradford City in the fourth tier from 1991 until 1994, and a further nine months at the New England Revolution in the MLS. He then had a short stint as an assistant manager for the Jordan national team between 2014-15.

28. Andrei Kanchelskis

The former flying winger has had a series of short stints with a range of clubs, including: Russian sides Torpedo-ZIL Moscow, Solvaris Moscow and Ufa, Latvian side Jurmala and Uzbekistani’s Navbahor Namangan. A mouthful. Now, he's in charge of Russian second division side, Dynamo Bryansk.

27. Pat McGibbon

The one-appearance wonder had spells in charge of Lurgan Celtic, Newry City and Portadown in his native Northern Ireland, but hasn't managed since 2016. These days, he's focused on raising money and awareness for his mental health charity, Train to Be Smart.

26. Jordi Cruyff

The current Barcelona Sporting director previously managed Maccabi Tel Aviv, Chongging Dangdai Lifan and Shenzhen (both Chinese) at club level and even had a short spell in charge of Ecuador in 2020.

25. Peter Davenport

Davenport managed Macclesfield Town, Bangor City, Colwyn Bay and Southport over an eight-year spell, but has not managed since he left the Sandgrounders in 2008.

24. Paul Parker

The former right-back spent four years with non-league sides Chelmsford City and Welling United between 2001-2005 before focusing solely on media work.

23. Gary Neville

Neville famously stepped away from Sky to become Valencia’s manager in December 2015. It was a disaster, with just 10 wins from 28 games and no clean sheets in his 16 league games. He did not make it to April 2016. He is only this high due to the worse performances of others and Valencia being a big club.

22. Wayne Rooney

As one of the greatest Premier League players of all-time, Rooney's managerial career has been the complete opposite of his time on the pitch. First, he was handed the unenviable task of trying to steer Derby County to safety when the club was in turmoil. He ultimately couldn't save them and moved onto DC United. He was with the side for just over a year before leaving via a mutual agreement in October 2023. He then moved to two Championship sides in Birmingham City and Plymouth, but played a key role in the former's relegation before he was sacked and had the latter dead last in the table before he was let go by them too. Not good at all.

Related 12 legendary players who struggled as managers Some iconic players simply haven't been cut out for management...

21. Phil Neville

Phil assisted his older brother at Valencia, before becoming a manager himself with the England Women’s team in 2018. His uneven spell in charge ended in 2021, and he then went on to become the manager of Inter Miami, the MLS side owned by his good friend David Beckham. Even those loyalties couldn't save him, though, when he was dismissed in 2023 with the side last in the Eastern Conference. Now, he's manager of the Portland Timbers.

20. Chris Casper

Casper was forced to retire aged just 24, and as a result became a manager at 30. He spent two and a half years in charge of Bury. That was as far as his time as a manager got. Nowadays, he's the academy manager at Burnley.

19. Chris Turner

Turner enjoyed stints as the manager of Sheffield Wednesday, Leyon Orient, Hartlepool United and Stockport County. He never really found a stable spot, though, and his longest spell with a club was three years between 1999-2002 with the Pools.

18. Henrik Larsson

The Celtic legend returned to his native Sweden after retiring, managing Falkenberg and his old club Helsinborg (twice) but left both times due to fan abuse. The experience clearly put him off management and he hasn't returned to it since.

17. Gabriel Heinze

Heinze had great success with Velez Sarsfield from 2017-2020 after shorter stints with Godoy Cruz and Argentino Juniors. He later moved from Argentina to the MLS but was sacked after just six months with Atlanta United. He then returned to his homeland and was appointed manager of Newell's Old Boys, but was only in charge for just over a year and left in November 2023.

16. David Healy

The Northern Irish legend has been an enormous success at Linfield, winning five league titles, three league cups and two Irish Cups since joining in 2015. He's taken charge of almost 500 games with the side. Not bad at all.

15. Henning Berg

The Norwegian had stints in his homeland before spending just 57 days with his old club Blackburn in 2012. He has since gone onto manage Legia Warsaw (winning a Polish title) and Omonia in Cyprus where he guided them to their first league title in over a decade. Now, he's in charge of AEK Larnaca.

14. Michael Appleton

Appleton took over Portsmouth in 2011 but could not prevent their relegation from the Premier League. He then went onto have short stints with Blackpool and Blackburn and lengthier stays at Oxford United and Lincoln City. He most recently took charge of Charlton Athletic, but was with the side for just 28 matches before he was sacked in January 2024.

13. Jaap Stam

The big Dutchman is best known for his two-year spell at Reading from 2016 to 2018, where he lost a play-off final. After departing the Madejski, he has managed PEC Zwolle, Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati. After a three-year break, he took charge of DOS Kampen in 2024 and is still with the side.

12. Ryan Giggs

Giggs was briefly the interim United manager following David Moyes’ sacking in April 2014. He became the Wales National team manager in 2018 and brought them to EURO 2020 but left prior due to his ongoing court case. He hasn't returned to management since.

3:19 Related Most Premier League Assists Of All Time (Ranked) Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham are among the players that have the most assists in Premier League history

11. Roy Keane

Keane became Sunderland manager shortly after retiring as a player in 2006, performing spectacularly well and gaining promotion in his first season. He kept them up the following year before departing. An unhappy spell at Ipswich followed and he has not been back in the dugout since.

10. Paul Ince

The Guvnor most recently managed Reading, returning to the dugout after eight years away. He previously managed Macclesfield, MK Dons (twice), Notts County and Blackpool. A six-month spell with Blackburn also came in 2008, his sole Premier League experience.

9. Darren Ferguson

Fergie’s son followed his dad into management at an early age, becoming Peterborough United’s manager at just 35. This would be the first of four stints with the Posh. He's currently in the middle of his fourth run as manager, but has found time to coach Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers in between his many returns to London Road.

8. Michael Carrick

When he was appointed manager of Middlesbrough, Carrick had very little experience in the role. He'd spent a very brief period as interim United manager, but his arrival at the Riverside in 2022 sparked the beginning of his career as a head coach and he hasn't looked back. The Englishman has been a hit with 'Boro and has already been in charge for over 100 games and is showing no signs of faultering.

7. Mark Robins

The man whose goal allegedly saved Fergie’s United career in 1990 has managed a host of lower league sides including Rotherham United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United. He recently left Coventry City after a seven-year spell in charge of the side which saw him take them from League Two to the Championship.

6. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole might have been relegated from the Premier League with Cardiff in 2014 but he is the only ex-United player to manage the club, even if it ended poorly. Two stints and a few titles also came with Molde in his native Norway. With 168 games as Red Devils boss, no one has managed United for longer following Ferguson's retirement.

Related Man United Managers Since Sir Alex Ferguson Ranked on Points per Game Despite his recent woes, Erik ten Hag remains surprisingly high up on the list.

5. Bryan Robson

Captain Marvel became player-manager and then manager at Middlesbrough after leaving United in 1994. His seven years in charge saw cup finals and big signings. His other great managerial achievement was keeping West Brom up on the final day in 2005. Bradford, Sheffield United and Thailand have also been stop-offs for the United legend.

4. Steve Bruce

You name them, and he has probably managed them. Bruce has managed over 1000 games in English football, with both Sheffield sides, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sunderland and Hull amongst others. He's currently still going and is managing Blackpool in League One after a two-year hiatus from football.

3. Mark Hughes

Hughes revolutionised the Welsh National team in the early 2000s before taking over at Blackburn where he enjoyed several high-placed finishes. He later managed Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton to varying degrees of success. He most recently made the surprising move to drop to League Two and coach Bradford City in early 2022, but was only with the club for 18 months.

2. Gordon Strachan

Strachan had a famously tense relationship with Fergie but took on some of his managerial genius. He had strong spells with both Coventry and Southampton before becoming the Celtic manager in 2005, where he won three league titles. He went onto manage ‘Boro and Scotland.

1. Laurent Blanc

Arguably the pick of the bunch given the level of side and players he has managed in his career, as well as trophies won. Blanc has won four Ligue 1 titles amongst other silverware (3 with PSG, 1 with Bordeaux) and also was in charge of France for Euro 2012. He is currently the gaffer at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 31/12/2024.