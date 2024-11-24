Once a Manchester United player, and now a part-time postman, Marnick Vermijl didn't follow the career path of the average footballer.

Stories often appear of players who didn't quite make it in the game turning to different careers. Take, for instance, another former Man United man, David Bellion, who became a stylist after cutting his career short.

To make it, particularly at the highest level, is a very difficult task which requires a whole number of factors, including talent, application and a little bit of luck. Vermijl is one of many players who had to turn to a different career, and his tale is fascinating.

The Belgian Was Fed Up

He was happy to leave the game behind

Vermijl made his Man United playing for Sir Alex Ferguson in a 2-1 Capital One Cup victory over Newcastle, a game in which he impressed. Starting alongside Michael Keane, who was just 19 at the time, as part of a very young defence, Vermijl put in a good performance to help his side progress to the next round.

That game against the Magpies was one of only two appearances he would make for the Red Devils. Vermijl made his second United appearance in the infamous 4-0 thrashing by MK Dons, in what was one of Louis van Gaal's first matches in charge.

That was to be his final game for the club, and in 2015 he departed for Sheffield Wednesday. After a series of disappointing spells across England, he headed back to Belgium and began to split his football career with being a postman, a decision he doesn't regret. He told Voetbalprimeur, via The Mirror:

"I was fed up with professional football. You are too dependent on the trainer you have. Finding pleasure was also a big factor for me. As a postman, I have to get up at four o'clock, but now I am home around noon and can pick up the children from school every day. That is a luxury."

The former Preston defender clearly enjoys his new life, and the simplicity of it, compared to the cut-throat nature of professional football. Being able to focus more on his family and looking after his children means a lot to him, and is something that he prioritises in his life now. Now 32 years old, Vermijl doesn't miss his old life in the game and is delighted with his new-found lifestyle.

Vermijl's Career

He spent a while in England before moving back to Belgium

Born in Peer, Belgium, Vermijl joined nearby team Bocholter VV, before being signed by Standard Liege in 2008, at 16 years old. He never made an appearance at Standard Liege, and in 2010 was signed by English giants Man United, where he went into the reserve team. In making this move, he became only the second-ever Belgian to play for Man United, after Ritchie De Laet.

He made his first United appearance in a friendly against Shamrock Rovers, before going on to make 24 appearances for the club's youth team, where he found the net twice. After an impressive first season at the club, the right-back went on to make his competitive debut in September 2012, in the Capital One Cup against Newcastle, as part of a very youthful defence. That was one of only two appearances he made for the club, and in 2015, he left for Sheffield Wednesday.

Struggling to make any sort of impact at Hillsborough, the Belgian was initially loaned out to fellow Championship side Preston. At Deepdale, Vermijl quickly made his mark, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Premier League side Watford, in the League Cup. After a successful loan spell, his move was made permanent in the summer of 2016, signing a three-year deal. However, he would only go on to make 20 appearances during this three-year contract, spending one of the campaigns out on loan.

He moved to Scunthorpe in January 2018 for the rest of the season, where he made six appearances for the League One side. Scunthorpe finished the season in the play-offs but were defeated by Rotherham over two legs.

Vermijl then spent the following year on loan at MVV Maastricht, in the Dutch second tier, before joining the club permanently following his release from Preston in 2019. He made 46 appearances in total during his two years with MVV Maastricht, and then headed back to his native Belgium to join Thes Sports. At Thes, he was reunited with his brother Laurens, and opted to share his time between football and being a postman.