Sir Alex Ferguson was blessed with some incredible homegrown talent during his time in charge of Manchester United. The likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham all came through the academy under his stewardship and were influential in the club's success as he became the best manager of all-time.

They weren't the only stars to grace Old Trafford during his tenure, though. Ferguson was also prone to turning to the transfer market and recruiting some of the most impressive talents in football. Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona are just several examples of the excellent business the Scot conducted throughout the course of his reign.

Ferguson didn't land all of the players that he wanted, though. There were multiple occasions when he set his sights on promising figures, but for one reason or another, didn't get the deals over the line. Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne are two high profile examples of names he missed out on, but in his best-selling book, Leading, he named seven other world-class stars who he almost signed.

Petr Cech

Ferguson deemed him too young

After Peter Schmeichel left United, the Red Devils spent years looking for a permanent replacement worthy of filling his role. They ultimately found Edwin van der Sar, but they almost had Petr Cech two years earlier instead. The shot-stopper emerged as a very promising prospect at Rennes and made his way onto Ferguson's radar in 2003. The manager decided he was too young at the time for the Premier League, though, and decided to look elsewhere.

"I went to see him in 2003 for Rennes. We thought Petr was a bit young for the bruisers in the Premier League."

Instead, United moved on and Cech went on to join Chelsea one year later. He then went on to win multiple league titles with the Blues and currently holds the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history. It's safe to say he was ready for the division when he eventually joined it.

Didier Drogba

Chelsea beat them to the deal

Cech isn't the only former Chelsea player that could have joined United instead. Ferguson also identified Didier Drogba as a potential target during the striker's time at Marseille. The Ivory Coast icon arrived at the Ligue 1 club in 2003 and spent just one season with them, scoring 32 times in 55 appearances and the Red Devils were interested. They were beaten to the punch by Chelsea, though, while they were considering Marseille's asking price.

"We went to check him out but the club wanted £25 million and Chelsea moved in for the kill before we had made up our minds."

Drogba went on to have a very successful tenure at Stamford Bridge, scoring over 150 goals for Chelsea and leading them to multiple league titles as well as a Champions League trophy. He became one of the best players in Chelsea history, while Ferguson went on to sign Rooney instead, so it worked out for both parties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Didier Drogba scored 164 goals across two spells with Chelsea

Raphael Varane

Zinedine Zidane stole him away

Raphael Varane eventually found his way to Old Trafford and represented United for three years between 2021-2024, but he almost joined the club a decade earlier. Back in 2011, after coming through the Lens academy and making a name for himself in the first team, Ferguson was interested in signing the centre-back. According to the Scot, though, Zinedine Zidane - who was working as a special advisor for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid at the time - caught wind of the potential move and acted quickly, with Los Blancos snatching him away.

"In 2011, I hurtled down to Lille. Zinedine Zidane got wind of this and somehow scooped him up for Real Madrid."

He went on to spend 10 years at the Bernabeu and played close to 400 games for the club. While he did join United in the end, he wasn't quite the same talent and injuries hindered his time in England.

Thomas Muller

The Germany chose Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller has become synonymous with Bayern Munich, spending his entire career with the German giants so far. If Ferguson had his way, though, that wouldn't have been the case. According to the former United manager, Muller was brought to his attention when the forward was just 10 years old. The Red Devils went to watch him play not too long afterwards and were prepared to offer him a deal, but the former World Cup winner ultimately decided to join Bayern instead.

"He was a ten-year-old when we heard about him. We had him watched and the following day he committed himself to Bayern Munich."

With over 700 appearances, close to 250 goals and 33 trophies with the Bavarian giants, it's hard to imagine Muller will be regretting his decision to sign with Bayern.

Lucas Moura

PSG made a higher bid for the Brazilian

After he burst onto the scene with Sao Paulo during the early 2010s, Lucas Moura was one of the most exciting young prospects in football and there were multiple teams interested in his services. One of those was United and Ferguson offered the Brazilian side £35m in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford. They were ultimately beaten out, though, by a higher bid from Paris Saint-Germain.

"We offered £35 million but Paris Saint-Germain signed him for £45 million."

Moura went on to sign with the French side in 2013 and spent five years with them. He did eventually get the chance to play in the Premier League when he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2018 and he spent half a decade with the North London club. In 2023, he returned to Sao Paulo, 10 years after he left.

Ronaldo

They couldn't get a work permit

Oh, what could have been. Before Ronaldo became one of the most explosive forwards on the world stage, before he captured the attention of fans across the globe, he almost joined United. The Brazilian was handed his first taste of senior football at Cruzeiro in 1993 and despite being just 17 years old, he took to it like a duck to water. He was a phenom in front of goal for the club and after just one season, in which he scored 44 goals in 47 appearances, Ferguson tried to bring him to England. Work permit issues prevented that, though.

"We wanted to sign the Brazilian striker from Cruzeiro in 1994, but we could not get a work permit and he went to PSV Eindhoven."

That move to the Netherlands changed everything for Ronaldo and it wasn't long before he was one of the most sought-after talents in football. He went on to play for some incredible clubs such as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, but never made his way to England in the end.

Sergio Aguero

His agent was demanding too much money

Now this is a move that would have had a huge ripple effect in Manchester. Sergio Aguero is a Manchester City legend and one of the most beloved players in the club's history, but he could have represented the red half of the city instead. The Argentine made a name for himself at Atletico Madrid and United were interested in his services, but according to Ferguson, his agent's excessive demands put them off a potential deal.

"His agent was demanding a price we were not prepared to pay."

The decision not to pay the asking price ultimately came back to haunt the Red Devils, with Aguero scoring possibly the most iconic, albeit suspicious, goal of the 21st century in the final seconds of the 2011/12 campaign to hand City their first ever Premier League title.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 27/09/2024