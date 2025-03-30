Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager the Premier League has ever seen. The commanding Scot oversaw the greatest and most dominant period of Manchester United's long and storied history.

Taking charge of arguably the biggest club in England, Ferguson was always going to work with some top-level players throughout his stay in Manchester. However, the ridiculous levels of talent he consistently guided to success were on another level.

Through the 27-year spell he had as the main man in the Old Trafford dugout, Ferguson had elite players running through his starting XI. Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona are just some of the incredible members of his squad over the years. However, they all missed out when he named his best-ever player.

Sir Alex Ferguson Picks His Best Manchester United Player

'The most influential player in the dressing room'