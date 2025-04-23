Sir Alex Ferguson coached many brilliant players during his time at Manchester United, with a strong selection of club legends playing under the Scot in that trophy-laden era.

As an English giant, it's no controversial claim to state that the Red Devils have had some special midfield players over the years. Names such as Roy Keane, Michael Carrick, and Bryan Robson spring to mind on that front.

There is one other central midfielder missing from that list. That is, of course, Paul Scholes. It seems as though his former manager held him in the very highest regard as well.

Sir Alex Felt Scholes Was Man Utd's Smartest Midfielder

Overlooked the likes of Roy Keane, Michael Carrick, and Bryan Robson