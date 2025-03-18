Summary Manchester United's decline dates back to Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, as the club failed to replicate their success.

David Moyes ended up being the wrong fit to replace the legendary Scotsman.

Ferguson earmarked five other names as potential candidates, two of which later joined United.

The moment that Manchester United's decline well and truly got underway can be pinpointed to one exact moment – the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. For all that has been said of the mismanagement of the club by the Glazer family, the Scottish icon was still able to hold things together with the Americans in charge and keep the Red Devils successful.

When David Moyes came in to replace him, the slippery slope towards the bottom began, though to suggest it was Moyes' fault would be harsh. Plenty of other high-calibre managers fell foul to the same situation after his 2014 departure, so it clearly wasn't all down to him.

What is also true, though, is that Moyes was out of his depth when he stepped foot into the Old Trafford hotseat. While he had done a good job at Everton, that wasn't enough to prepare him for the beast he was going to inherit. It makes you wonder, what could've happened if a more elite manager had been put in place from the get-go? Well, according to Ferguson's words in his 2015 autobiography, five other men were shortlisted, with two of them even going on to eventually take charge and fail to restore the club to their former glory.

Louis van Gaal

The Dutchamn replaced Moyes following the 2014 World Cup