Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has named a Manchester City icon among the five players he wished he could've coached during his storied career. The Scot is one of the most pivotal figures in Manchester United history thanks to his 26-year, trophy-laden tenure in charge.

During his time in the hot seat at Old Trafford, Ferguson was fortunate enough to manage some of the absolute biggest names in the Premier League era, from Eric Cantona and David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. Despite that, there will always be players that either slipped through his fingers or came to prominence too late in the day, and Ferguson once shared who was at the top of those lists.

Ferguson Names Aguero and Kane Among Players He Wishes to Have Coached

Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min and Paul Gascoigne also received mentions