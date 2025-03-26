To get a compliment from Sir Alex Ferguson is special. The manager of Manchester United for 26 years, he is no stranger to greatness, but even the stubborn Scot insisted that there was only one player he managed that could ply their trade in any era.

Arriving from Aberdeen in the year of 1986 and leaving much more complete in 2013, the now-83-year-old lifted every piece of silverware possible on his way to becoming widely recognised as one of the greatest football managers of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson took charge of 810 Premier League matches and holds the record for the most wins (528) in the competition.

During that time, there were plenty of superstars to play under Ferguson’s reign – from Cristiano Ronaldo to Roy Keane to Ryan Giggs – which was, unsurprisingly, brimming with silverware, memorable matches and a litany of praise from all angles.

Ferguson Named Man Utd Icon Who'd Thrive in 'Any Era'

'I always think that great players can play in any era'

Close

But back in 2016, three years after his eventual retirement from management, Ferguson simply ignored the aforementioned triumvirate when naming the Manchester United star, of whom he managed, that would’ve excelled in any era of football.

Speaking to the official Manchester United programme, per Sky Sports, Ferguson waxed poetic about the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton – but the world-beating Englishman’s playing days were, of course, way before the arrival of Ferguson.