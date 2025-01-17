Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson once revealed that a Premier League icon was the most annoying player he ever came up against during his 26-year stint at Old Trafford. The Scot saw many generations of British football pass him by, and as a result, found himself facing off against some of the best managers and players that the Isles have ever seen.

Despite having had to contend with the likes of a Ballon d'Or-winning Michael Owen or superstars like Thierry Henry and Steven Gerrard during his time in the United hotseat, Ferguson explained that it was a former Chelsea man that got on his nerves more than anyone else.

Ferguson Named Gianfranco Zola as The Most Annoying Player

The ex-Red Devils boss spoke of his admiration for the Italian

Discussing the issue of his most frustrating opponent with Sky Sports, Ferguson name-dropped Gianfranco Zola as the player he disliked coming up against the most and described what the diminutive Italian would do that would just get under his skin.

"Now, that little Zola, he annoyed me. He was one of those players who was unperturbed about who he was playing against. He always seemed to have a smile on his face and that annoyed me. I said, 'How can he be enjoying himself playing against United? Nobody else does'.

"He was fantastic. Talented. Beautiful balance. Brave. I remember we played Chelsea in the FA Cup a couple of years ago in the treble. We got them in the early rounds and we drew 0-0 at Old Trafford and I man-marked him. That’s how much respect I had for him.

"But he was a fantastic player. I loved watching him. He was enjoyable. That was the thing, for me to say that of an opponent tells you how much I admire them."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zola scored three goals in 19 games against Man United, winning on three occasions.

Zola made the move to Stamford Bridge in 1996 and quickly established himself as one of the club's all-time greats with some mesmeric performances. He would manage 311 appearances for the club, scoring 80 goals and adding another 42 assists en route to collecting two FA Cups before returning to Italy where he finished his career.

