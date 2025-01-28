Sir Alex Ferguson has touted the late Denis Law as the best Scottish footballer of all time. The former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager is considered one of the best managers world football has ever seen, having won 49 trophies across his managerial career, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. This figure makes him statistically the most successful manager in history.

A Man United legend of his own, Law sadly passed away at the age of 84 in January 2025, and tributes poured in from around the world of football. One of those leading the tributes was Ferguson, who shared his view that the centre-forward was the best Scottish player of all time.

Ferguson Hailed Law As Greatest Scotsman of All-Time

He earned the nickname 'King of Old Trafford'

Law played for Man United - and retired - long before Ferguson arrived at the club to take over the managerial reins in 1986, with the Old Trafford legend having joined the team in 1962. He came to shore up the attack for a side that struggled with inconsistency following the devastating 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Ferguson was a huge admirer of the Scot, with the two becoming close in later years, and in light of his passing, he detailed, via Manchester United, just how 'fantastic' he felt Law was in his career, where, despite the fame and nickname of 'King of Old Trafford', he remained 'down to earth'.

"He was the best Scottish player of all time. He was a fantastic player and an incredible human being. The great thing is that he did not use his fame, he was so level-headed and down to earth, and we are talking about a guy who had all of these caps for Scotland and is called the ‘King of Old Trafford’."

Ferguson further tried to put into words just how important Law was at the club, saying that he was still known as the King, despite the plethora of world-class talent that was at Old Trafford at the same time as him, including that of George Best and World Cup winner, Sir Bobby Charlton, with the three known as the 'United Trinity'.

The former manager believes it was due to how he conducted himself on the football pitch, where he gave everything, every single time.

"It is an interesting thing, because why did they call him the King? You had guys like George Best, Bobby Charlton – the greatest English player of all time and a fantastic player for our club – and they called Denis ‘the King’. It was something to do with the determination and the will to win every time he went on that football field. He was a really competitive human being, and it was a natural thing for the supporters to associate with him as their King.”

Catalyst for United's Turnaround

He helped Man United win the European Cup for the first time

Having joined the club in the years following such a devastating event, Law would turn out to be one of the major catalysts for Man United's turnaround in form under Sir Matt Busby.

Joining the club after a year in Italy with Torino, Law would spend 11 years from 1962 to 1973 - up until his retirement - at Old Trafford, where he scored 237 goals in 405 appearances. He would have a prolific time in the European Cup, where he registered 16 goal involvements in 18 total matches, and helped United win the trophy for the first time in the club's history in 1968.

"When he joined us, he turned the club around and that is the greatest thing he could have done. Sir Matt [Busby] was recovering from the Munich Air Disaster, and they won their first trophy in 1963, shortly after they signed Denis. He was so vital to the renovation of the team. He was a cornerstone of the club’s future success.”

The 1963/64 season was one to remember for Law, as he became the first - and so far, only - Scottish footballer to be the recipient of the Ballon d'Or, edging out Jimmy Greaves and Eusebio for the award.

Law would retire having won six trophies, all with Man United, including two First Division titles, and an FA Cup. As such, he is highly regarded as one of Scotland's greatest ever players, and the cream of the crop in many's eyes.

His statue stands, alongside the other two members of the 'United Trinity' outside of Old Trafford, as a true legend of not just the football club, but of the beautiful game.

Denis Law - Career Statistics Statistic Club Country Appearances 509 54 Goals 279 30 Assists 26 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/01/2025.