Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign at Manchester United stands as one of the greatest managerial dynasties in football history. Taking charge in 1986, the Scottish tactician transformed the club into a global powerhouse, guiding them to an astonishing 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two Champions League triumphs in 26 years.

Beyond just the silverware, Ferguson was the architect behind some legendary squads, featuring the likes of Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo. There was evidently an abundance of dominant personalities in the Manchester United dressing room, but it was nothing the manager was unable to control. After all, there are numerous reasons why he is regarded as one of the best man-managers of all time.

But despite his unparalleled control over footballing decisions at Old Trafford, he was still forced into making choices he'd have rather avoided. In particular, there was one special player whose departure was something Ferguson regretted deeply in hindsight.

Ferguson Named Stam as Player He Most Regrets Selling

The Dutchman left after three years in Manchester