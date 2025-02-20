Sir Alex Ferguson saw it all during his managerial career, which spanned more than four decades. The Scot rocked up on English shores to take over as Manchester United manager in the 1980s, when football was a much different sport to the one we see today.

Players would fly into knee-high challenges weekly and be allowed to stay on the pitch. The most notorious hardmen the game has ever seen came from this generation before more strict laws were put into place to discourage such aggressive behaviour.

Ferguson saw his teams go to war with some of the toughest individuals British football has ever seen, but one man stood out above the rest. Legendary Tottenham player Dave Mackay, who also represented Hearts and Derby County, was once described as 'one of the hardest men of all time' by the greatest manager in Premier League history.

Sir Alex Ferguson was full of praise for his compatriot

Mackay played well before Ferguson's managerial career started - in the 1960s - so we can only imagine what the game was like. He played and trained through serious injuries such as a broken foot and even a fractured skull.

Ferguson was glowing in his praise of Mackay following his death in 2015. Putting him in the same category as some of the greatest Scottish players ever, the iconic boss stated:

"To my mind, he's one of the greatest Scottish players of all time and also one of Tottenham's, along with [Danny] Blanchflower, Cliff Jones and John White - an incredibly good team." "[He was] a great Scottish player. You think of Denis Law, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, but Dave Mackay is along with them."

Not only was he one of the best players Scotland has produced, but his toughness stood out to Ferguson, who continued:

"I think he was the pinnacle of the [Spurs double-winning] side, a fantastic signing from Hearts. "I played against him once, and I'm glad it was only once. He was one of the hardest men of all time."

George Best on His 'Hardest' Opponent

He was in full agreement with Ferguson's verdict on Mackay

Ferguson wasn't the only one to be full of praise for the late midfielder, and iconic Manchester United winger George Best echoed this sentiment by describing Mackay as one of the "hardest but bravest" players he ever faced.

Upon hearing this, Ferguson was in full agreement. He praised the ex-Spurs man's ability to play through the pain barrier and come back stronger, saying: "Absolutely. He came back from two broken legs. He broke it against Manchester United actually and, in the recovery, he broke it again. That didn't deter him."