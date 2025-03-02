Sir Alex Ferguson joined Manchester United in 1986 after spells as manager of East Stirlingshire, St Mirren, Aberdeen and Scotland. During his 27-year career at Old Trafford, the Scottish manager won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League titles. The first of the two European triumphs came in the 1998/99 season, which saw United win a historic treble.

Ferguson managed some of the best players that the Premier League has ever seen. This includes the likes of Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. Rooney and Ronaldo were part of the team that won the Champions League in 2008 and formed an impressive front three with Carlos Tevez – one of the best front threes English football has ever seen.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who purchased a 29% stake in the club in February 2024, said that has asked Ferguson about the best United player he had ever coached. The British businessman, speaking on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, revealed what Ferguson's response was.

Ronaldo Was The Best Player That Ferguson Coached

He played for the club between 2003 and 2009