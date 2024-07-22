Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson struggled to choose his all-time XI of Manchester United but said with certainty that Denis Irwin would be in it.

Irwin won all there is to win during his 12-year spell at United, hoisting the Premier League title seven times and also winning the European Cup, the League Cup, and two FA Cups.

Plenty of Irwin's former teammates have praised the Irishman in the past, with Gary Neville describing him as the best full-back in Premier League history.

Sir Alex Ferguson managed a host of fantastic players during his 27-year spell as Manchester United manager. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or for the first time under his tutelage, while other global sporting icons like David Beckham and Wayne Rooney also plied their trade under the legendary Scot.

Given the sheer amount of players he managed throughout his time at Old Trafford, it's understandable that Ferguson had such a tough time picking an all-time XI from his lengthy stint as Red Devils boss. During an interview with the Sunday World in 2013, ahead of the release of his autobiography, Ferguson said: “People ask you: ‘Who is your best Man United team?’ and it’s absolutely impossible."

Ferguson's Praise for Irwin

Irishman was United stalwart for over a decade

Ferguson added: “It is absolutely impossible. You look at the strikers I had, going back to [Brian] McClair, [Mark] Hughes, [Andy] Cole, Cantona, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, [Louis] Saha, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, [Dwight] Yorke, Teddy Sheringham. Then to the present players -- Wayne Rooney, [Robin] van Persie, Chicharito [Javier Hernandez]. How do you pick out of that? Cantona and somebody else maybe? The midfield was probably a bit easier because you have [Roy] Keane, [Bryan] Robson and Scholes -- they were fantastic players -- and [David] Beckham, Ronaldo and [Ryan] Giggs.”

Ferguson admitted that there was only one player who would be nailed on to get in the team: Denis Irwin. Irwin began his career at Leeds, before joining Oldham Athletic, where he made over 200 appearances, but it was his time at United that football fans remember him for.

Denis Irwin career honours Premier League x 7 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01 Champions League x 1 1998-99 FA Cup x 2 1993-94, 1995-96 League Cup x 1 1991-92 European Cup Winners' Cup x 1 1990-91 European Super Cup x 1 1991 Intercontinental Cup x 1 1999 Charity Shield x 4 1990, 1993, 1996, 1997

In his autobiography, Ferguson said: “Honestly, I would say Denis Irwin would be the one certainty to get in the team. We always called him Eight Out of Ten Denis. So quick and nimble: quick-brained. Never let you down. There was never any bad publicity with him. At Highbury in one game, he had a bad pass back in the last minute and [Dennis] Bergkamp came in and scored. After the game, the press said: ‘You must be disappointed in that pass back.’ I said: ‘Well, one mistake in 10 years isn‘t bad.’ He was an unbelievable player.”

What Neville and Keane Said About Irwin

Defender was highly regarded by his United teammates

Irwin was right-footed but for the majority of his career he played at left-back. Although he was a defender, the 56-cap former Ireland international was regularly entrusted with taking set-pieces for United. Irwin scored 12 of the 14 penalties he took for the club, and also scored several free-kicks, most notably in a memorable 3-3 draw between United and Liverpool at Anfield.

Irwin spent 12 years at United, winning seven Premier Leagues, a European Cup, two FA Cups and a League Cup. The Cork-born defender is highly regarded by all of his former United teammates, with Gary Neville last year describing him as the best full-back in Premier League history.

Former United captain Roy Keane is known for waxing lyrical about Irwin. Speaking on Sky Sports several years ago, he said: "Denis was a great player. Denis was an eight out of 10 most weeks, outstanding, and always fit. He could play left-back, right-back, get you a goal, knew how to defend, never injured, a brilliant guy in the dressing room. Denis would be world-class to me – and he’s a Cork man!"

The late United legend Bobby Charlton is another man who had nothing but good things to say about Irwin. He once said: “You never worried about Denis Irwin; I remember him once making a mistake, an occasion so rare, I found myself thinking, 'Really, I never thought I would see that.”