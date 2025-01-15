It was the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, the master tactician and Manchester United's revered former boss, who first uttered the timeless wisdom, "attack wins you games; defence wins you titles." With 13 Premier League trophies nestled in his trophy cabinet, each one a testament to his alchemy, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone brave enough to challenge the truth in his words.

Behind every formidable defence stands an equally formidable goalkeeper. Sure, players like Rio Ferdinand, Jaap Stam, Nemanja Vidic, and Gary Neville often grabbed the headlines during Ferguson's reign, but the Red Devils were equally blessed with a shot-stopper worthy of just as much praise in an era where silverware flowed faster than the River Irwell.

When discussing Manchester United's greatest goalkeepers, names like David de Gea and Edwin van der Sar are among the first to spring to mind. However, there’s one other keeper who tops Sir Alex Ferguson’s list, a name that resonates with the same legendary status as the defensive giants of the club’s golden years.

Peter Schmeichel Dubbed Man United's Greatest Goalkeeper

Ferguson bestows that title upon him in the Dane’s upcoming documentary

"Brutal. Extremely demanding. The pinnacle of Danish football." – these were just a few of the words used to capture Peter Schmeichel's greatness during his time between the posts, as revealed in a preview of his upcoming documentary 'SCHMEICHEL'. It is also in this brief trailer that Ferguson is seen praising him as "the greatest goalkeeper we've ever had." See the full video below:

Widely regarded by the majority as the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history, Schmeichel kept an impressive 180 clean sheets in 398 appearances for the Red Devils. From 1991 to 1999, he was a towering figure between the posts at Old Trafford, helping the club secure five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and a Champions League trophy.

Schmeichel’s trophy cabinet is further bolstered by multiple prestigious accolades, including UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year in 1992, 1993, and 1998, as well as IFFHS Goalkeeper of the Year honours in 1992 and 1993. His collection of individual awards far exceeds that of any other goalkeeper to have worn the United shirt, making his high ranking by Sir Alex Ferguson a well-earned tribute to a truly legendary career.

The Sky Showtime original documentary, as previewed in the above video, will be available to watch on February 9.