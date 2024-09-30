Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was '99 percent sure' that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to return to Manchester United prior to his 2013 retirement. The famous Scot ended his 26-year tenure as the top dog at Old Trafford that same year, with Robin van Persie leading the club to a record-extending 20th Premier League title that year.

However, it is believed that Ferguson was desperate for one more European triumph to add to the ones he had managed in 1999 and 2008, and sought after two world-class talents in order to achieve this, including the re-signing of Ronaldo and well as Gareth Bale. The reason why this never came to fruition has now been revealed courtesy of one United's greatest-ever defenders.

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named 7 Incredible Players he Almost Signed for Man United Ferguson signed some exceptional players during his time at Old Trafford, but he could have had even more

Patrice Evra Reveals Glazer Family Said No to Ronaldo Return

The former left-back also detailed how he found out about Ferguson's retirement

Whilst appearing on the Obi One Podcast hosted by former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, Evra explained how his former manager had planned to bring in both Ronaldo and Bale to help the Red Devils win the Champions League before he ultimately decided to retire altogether. As per SPORTbible, the Frenchman revealed:

"I didn't cry [when Ferguson announced his retirement] but I was in shock. The reason why was two weeks before, he brought me into his office. He said, 'Patrice look at those people. They think I'm going to retire. I'm going to be here for another 10 years.' "He also said, 'I'm 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again.' He needed £200 million but the club refused. I remember getting out of his office. I was thinking, 'Cristiano Ronaldo is back and Gareth Bale [is on his way]. We are back in business after winning the title.' "Then, one morning, I came back to the training ground and there was lots of paparazzi. When we arrived in the dressing room, the player liaison officer said the gaffer wanted to have a chat. It was the first time I'd seen him in his normal clothes. He [Ferguson] said, 'Okay guys. I'm going to resign."

Ronaldo had departed the Theatre of Dreams in 2009 to join Real Madrid, but at the time there were rumours circulating that he was unhappy at Los Blancos due to his relationship with Jose Mourinho. Meanwhile, Bale had transformed into the most dangerous player in the Premier League and would end up joining CR7 in the Spanish capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale would combine for 41 goals together at Real Madrid.

Reason Why Alex Ferguson Retired

The Scot explained that he had planned to continue

Discussing his decision to call it quits with The Telegraph, Ferguson, who is now a member of the board at Old Trafford, explained that he had planned to continue on as the club's manager, but that the death of his wife's sister ultimately led him to make his decision. The 82-year-old explained:

"I definitely would have carried on. But this time when I told her I was going to retire she had no objection. I knew she wanted me to do it."

Ferguson had previously stated his intentions to retire 2002, but ended up staying for a further 11 years. By the time he finished, he was widely considered to be the greatest ever manager the game had seen.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 30/09/2024