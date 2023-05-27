Over the years, commentators have etched themselves into football folklore with iconic quotes to accompany equally iconic moments.

Who could forget Martin Tyler’s “AGUERO-O-O-O,” after the Argentinian won Manchester City the title with a stoppage time winner in 2012. What about Steve Hunter’s “Corner taken quickly… Origi!”, which was a fitting accompaniment to the shock and awe of Liverpool’s comeback in the Champions League, overturning a 3-0 deficit to beat Spanish giants Barcelona.

As the 2022-23 Premier League season draws to a close, it seems Guy Mowbray has provided the winner for the unofficial best commentary prize. Well, it's certainly 'the coldest piece of commentary' this season anyway.

In Manchester City’s 6-3 demolition of rivals Manchester United, fans of The Red Devils began pouring out of the stadium as the score stood at 4-0. With the camera overlooking a glum, inexpressive Sir Alex Ferguson, Mr. Mowbray added insult to injury with his comment.

“Alex Ferguson was asked in 2009 if City could ever go into a derby as favourites. He said, ‘not in my lifetime’, now it’s every time.”

It was a fitting tribute to a Manchester United team who have suffered significantly since Ferguson’s retirement.

United's woes since Ferguson's retirement

United have not won a Premier League since 2013, Ferguson’s last season in charge. Their noisy neighbours in sky blue colours, under the management of Pep Guardiola, have acquired their fifth title in the last six seasons.

The Manchester derby in recent seasons indicates somewhat of a resurgence for Manchester City since the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Citizens enjoyed a 6-3 spanking of their rivals in red this season, with Phil Foden and Norwegian powerhouse Erling Haaland scoring hat-tricks.

Last season, City did the double over United, including a 4-1 drubbing at the Etihad.

Manchester United’s qualification for the Champions League this season is representative of a successful season for Erik ten Hag, but reinforcements are needed in the summer if The Red Devils are going to close the gap on their Manchester rivals.

It seems that under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the boys in blue are light years ahead of everyone, and Erik ten Hag would do well to rival them in the upcoming season.