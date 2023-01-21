Because Paul Scholes was a typically shy character during the peak of his powers and because Sir Alex Ferguson was the opposite: a fiery, uncompromising manger, you might assume that the pair never clashed during their long careers working alongside each other at Manchester United.

But you'd be wrong to assume that the pair never locked verbal horns. A furious Ferguson, one of the most decorated coaches in the history of sport, fined Scholes a maximum two weeks' wages in November 2001 after the midfielder refused to travel to London for a League Cup clash away at Arsenal.

A couple of months earlier, in September, the stubborn Scotsman tore Scholes to shreds in the away dressing room at St James' Park following a 4-3 defeat against Newcastle United. Scholes' attitude in the dressing room that day led to Ferguson screaming at the England international: "You'll never play for this f***ing club again!"

Why Ferguson was Fuming with Scholes

Scholes: 'I was on the way back on the coach thinking I'm going to have to look for a new club here'

A reliable figure throughout his 713-game Old Trafford career, there was rarely a game where the Ginger Prince flattered to deceive - and thanks to lofty expectations, by virtue of his undying talent, he was given the hairdryer treatment by his boss when he seldom let his teammates down.

And Manchester United's 4-3 loss to the Magpies, spearheaded by the talismanic Alan Shearer, is remembered as one of those games for the cultured central midfielder - one that irked Ferguson. Speaking on The Robbie Fowler Podcast in 2021, Scholes revealed: "I had a few [dressing downs from Ferguson], some lads will say I didn't have any like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona, but that's not true.

"I remember one at Newcastle, when Newcastle were a really good team. He left me out, we were 3-0 down, and he brought me on with 20 minutes to maybe, 3-0 down. We got it back to 3-2, I'm not saying it was anything to do with me, made two chances, made two goals, but nothing to do with me. Anyway, got it back to 3-2, we were flying, creating chances. I tried a back flick in the middle of the pitch on the halfway line, they broke away and I think [Alan] Shearer scored, that made it 4-2.

"We got it back to 4-3 and then in the dressing room. I'm walking in thinking I made a difference in that game, I did okay. I had a couple of chances where I should have scored, but he went ballistic at me. 'You'll never play for this club again' and all that type of stuff because I made that mistake on the halfway line."

Insisting that he was never one to speak back and respond angrily to Ferguson's rants, like Ryan Giggs and David Beckham typically would, the 66-cap, 14-goal England international claimed he repeatedly said "b****cks!" as the Scot continued to go in on him post-match.

"I was never, ever, one to answer back. People like Giggsy always answered back. Even Becks would say something but, I don't know why, I just kept saying b*****ks. I just kept saying that to him, no matter what he said. I was thinking 'what the f*** am I doing? I've never said a word in my life, I was frightened to the death of the man!'. [Ferguson was saying] 'you'll never play for this f***ing club again!'... 'B*****ks!'."

Madness. Pure madness. You certainly wouldn't expect that from a character, typically quiet and reserved, like Scholes. The legendary midfielder added that he feared for his position at Manchester United, a club he had supported since birth:

"I was on the way back on the coach thinking I'm going to have to look for a new club here."

The Side of Ferguson People Rarely Speak About

'If he thought he'd made a mistake he'd quickly rectify it'

Insisting that Ferguson was quick to realise his wrongdoings, Scholes said: "Monday morning, he came straight over to me. I'm thinking he's going to fine me two weeks' wages here.

"He said 'I'm sorry, I realised you did make a difference in the game, what happened after the game was an overreaction. I'm sorry, we'll just get on with it'. That was the quality of the manager. If he thought he'd made a mistake he'd quickly rectify it."

As much as he is remembered as one of the greatest managers to ever live, Ferguson is always labelled as an ill-tempered character. Able to go from zero to 100 as quick as a flash, the softer side of the former Red Devils chief is often forgotten about, as evidenced by his apology to Scholes. That's the side to Ferguson that rarely goes unspoken.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ryan Giggs (941) played more games for Alex Ferguson than Scholes (716) did during the Scot's managerial career.

While the Govan-born custodian, now 82 years of age and still regularly in attendance at Old Trafford, was capable of holding a grudge with those who got on the wrong side of him, he was also willing to lay down his tools and accept when he was in the wrong. And on this specific occasion, Fergie realised that he had potentially gone overboard with Scholes - most likely after watching the game back.

Video: Scholes' Impact vs Newcastle in 2001

Midfielder replaced Andy Cole on the hour mark

Highlights from the match show that Scholes made a big impact after coming off the bench for Andy Cole, one of the greatest journeymen in football history. With half an hour left of regulation time, he combined well with his engine room partner Juan Sebastian Veron as he looked to maraud forward with the Red Devils looking to peg Newcastle back.

Scholes - Manchester United Career Games 713 Minutes 51,567 Goals 153 Assists 81 Yellow Cards 145 Red Cards 9

But Fergie saw the red mist after Scholes conceded possession for Newcastle's winning goal before missing those two late chances. Despite falling out on at least two occasions in 2001, the pair went on to spend a further 12 hugely successful years working together before both retiring in the summer of 2013.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/10/24.