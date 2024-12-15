Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has privately revealed his thoughts on Marcus Rashford as the forward faces an uncertain future at Manchester United. The 27-year-old has seen a stark decline in form since his 30-goal campaign in the 2022-2023 season, where he was one of the most dangerous players in the entire Premier League.

Now, though, Rashford is believed to be one of several players that the Red Devils hierarchy are prepared to listen to offers for. Some reports have even suggested that the winger's value has dropped to as low as £40 million. While his recent troubles are sad for anyone to see, that is particularly the case for the former United boss, who has made clear his admiration for the player.

Sir Alex Would've 'Relished' Chance to Work With Rashford

The former manager believes that the academy graduate is one of the best players at the club

According to a report from the Telegraph, the belief within Old Trafford is that Ferguson is a huge fan of Rashford's and that he would have relished the chance to work with the forward if he wasn't retired. The 82-year-old has enjoyed watching the homegrown talent develop from a budding prospect into a player that he is convinced is the best at the club.

Ferguson is of the opinion that Rashford's talents need to be harnessed for the betterment of the team. However, he recognises that the constant changes of management have prevented the forward from getting the best out of himself, with the perception being that some coaches have clearly failed to consistently get through to Rashford in the way that the Scotsman himself may have been able to.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored half the number of goals in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons alone as he did in the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

Rashford initially made a promising start to life under new boss Ruben Amorim, scoring three in his first three matches. However, his performances since then have left a lot to be desired, with the Wythenshawe-raised talent being hooked off before the hour mark of United's 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in midweek.

