Irrespective of a hodgepodge stint in the Old Trafford hotseat, spanning 149 outings in all competitions between March 2019 and November 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s legendary status at Manchester United will prevail the test of time.

A bonafide talisman, particularly when the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ entered the fray from the bench, his goalscoring record of 126 strikes is memorable, of course – but there is a moment that endeared him to the fans more than most.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 1999, Solskjaer set the record for the most goals (four) scored by a substitute in a Premier League match for Manchester United.

Often being the difference-maker up top, what some fans fondly admire of the Norwegian is his famous professional foul at the other end on Newcastle United’s Rob Lee in 1998.

Not revered for his defensive contributions by any stretch of the imagination, but instead his Champions League-winning goal a year later, the cynical nature of Solskjaer’s challenge has been rewatched thousands – if not millions – of times.

Solskjaer's Cynical, Yet Memorable, Challenge Relived

The super-sub, as a result, received Ferguson's hairdryer treatement

Close

Picture this: it’s the tail end of the 1997/98 Premier League campaign and Manchester United were fighting to remain within touching distance of Arsenal, who were strong favourites after Marc Overmars’ winner at Old Trafford.

Albeit stationed a point clear at the summit of the table, the north Londoners had two games in hand on the Red Devils – and if the latter lost to Kenny Dalglish’s Newcastle, it was Arsenal’s to lose.

With the score poised at 1-1 and both sides hunting for an all-important winner, Sir Alex Ferguson’s men were caught on a dangerous break after their corner routine amounted to very little – but not on Solskjaer’s watch.

Temuri Ketsbaia set Lee free. Bearing down on goal, the latter had just Raimond van der Gouw to beat but, perhaps unbeknownst to the Newcastle man, he had Solskjaer hot on his heels. And, before he knew it, he had been cynically fouled.

After sprinting almost the length of the pitch, the six-time Premier League winner managed to bring Lee down on the edge of the 18-yard box. And, as a result, a standing ovation beckoned from those in the home section of the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer’s teammate David Beckham, who is commonly admired as one of the best free-kick takers in Premier League history, even gave him a pat on the head to thank him for his perceived masterstroke. "I had to do it," Solskjaer replied, as seen below.

To little surprise to the Old Trafford crowd, seasoned referee Uriah Rennie reached into his back pocket in order to show Solksjaer, widely regarded as one of the best super-subs in football history, a straight red card but his actions helped earn his side a point.

Speaking to Jake Humphrey on the High Performance Podcast, the super-sub-turned-manager recalled the famous Ferguson-led hairdryer treatment that he suffered as a result.

“When I say a fair way, I’ve had one sending-off and I was so told off by the gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson], he absolutely slaughtered me in the dressing room, two weeks' wages fine, against Newcastle. I learnt a lesson then…. that that’s not the way we want to win at Manchester United, we don’t do it that way.”

Does Solskjaer Regret his Decision?

‘Oof, I wouldn’t ask any of my players to do it’