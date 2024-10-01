Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that he thinks Manchester United should target Massimiliano Allegri to replace Erik ten Hag should they decide to get rid of the former Ajax manager, but it seems the Red Devils have different ideas with the club reportedly eyeing up Inter Milan head coach, Simone Inzaghi.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign last time out saw United finish eighth in the table, many expected the club to let Ten Hag go once the season wrapped up. Following their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City, though, they decided to keep hold of the manager and head into the 2024/25 campaign with him still in charge of the team.

After a rough start to the season, his future is once again up in the air and he's currently the favourite to get sacked first in the Premier League. As a result, attention has turned to who United would look at to take over should he actually leave. There are a number of suitable candidates, but the club's all-time greatest manager, and the greatest manager in Premier League history, has had his say.

Ferguson Thinks Allegri is the Man For the Job

He's already recommended the manager to United

Having managed United from 1986 to 2013, Ferguson was in charge of the club for nearly three decades and he transformed the team into one of the biggest in the world. He is regarded as the best manager in the history of football. As a result, his opinion on managers should hold a lot of weight and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he's given his opinion on who the Red Devils should replace Ten Hag with and has personally recommended they turn to former Juventus boss, Allegri.

The Italian has been out of a job since he was let go by Juventus at the end of last season, but Ferguson believes he's the perfect candidate to take over at Old Trafford should their be an opening in the near future. He's not the only United icon who is a fan, though. Patrice Evra has openly praised Allegri in the past and highlighted his incredible flair in a past interview with La Repubblica via Get Football News.

"He has incredible flair. More than Ferguson. Allegri always knows how a game will go before it starts. In the return leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League in 2015 in Dortmund, he predicted everything. Crazy. Before the match he told us: ‘This is a friendly’. "Whereas, a few days before against Genoa, he was yelling at us as if it were in a Champions League final. Allegri is like this: he is obsessed with lesser games, he doesn’t care about big matches."

More flair than Ferguson is one hell of a statement. It seems United aren't paying much attention to the Scot's recommendation, though, and have a target of their own.

United Want Simone Inzaghi

They think the Inter boss is the man for the job

Regardless of his status as their greatest ever manager, United are prepared to ignore Ferguson's advice and according to the same report, they are more interested in bringing Inzaghi to Old Trafford should they let Ten Hag go. The Italian has been in charge of Inter for three years, arriving in 2021 and he has since guided them to a Serie A title and a Champions League runners-up medal.

He's also won the Coppa Italia on two occasions, helping transform Inter's fortunes after a rough stretch during the 2010s. At 48 years old, he's still fairly young in terms of football management and appointing him would present United with a potential long-term solution to their current predicament.