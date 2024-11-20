Former midfielder Roy Keane has revealed that he was offered the chance to take the fabled Manchester United No.7 upon Eric Cantona’s departure but told boss Sir Alex Ferguson to hand it to David Beckham instead.

A throng of superstar names – including the likes of George Best, Bryan Robson and Cristiano Ronaldo – adorned the famous number, well-known as an iconic sight since the Busby Babes, on the back of their shirts during their respective stints at Old Trafford.

When Cantona, who set a precedent for players in the restructured English top flight in 1992, hung up his boots in 1997, Keane has recalled that Ferguson offered him the chance to follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned trio.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane, for Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, won 220 of his 366 games (60%) in the Premier League.

Speaking on The Overlap on Tour, the former Republic of Ireland international, who was capped 67 times by his nation, lifted the lid on Ferguson’s reaction when he turned the No.7 strip down and insisted that he give it to Beckham, who was keen to wear it instead.

When quizzed by Ian Wright over his decision to choose No.16 at Manchester United and why he never changed it throughout his 13-year stay in Greater Manchester, a stint packed to the brim with silverware and accomplishments, Keane gave a typically blunt answer.

“I didn’t choose it, no. When I went to United, my squad number was just 16,” the Corkman – regarded as one of the hardest footballers of the Premier League era – said. “Then when the numbers were coming in, I just said ‘I’ll stay with my squad number.’

Wright – who was present alongside host, and former teammate of Keane’s, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher – joked that the former Manchester United skipper always provides so little detail in his stories, prompting him to go into more depth. He then suggested that Ferguson was firmly against the idea of Beckham taking on the

“Well, I’ve told you the story before when the manager pulled me in when Eric [Cantona] left, he said, ‘I want you to have the number 7 shirt. And I remember saying ‘No, no, give it to Becks, Becks kind of wants it after Eric.’ And Ferguson went, ‘I don’t f****** want him to have it.’ because of his profile. But I said no and Becks had it."

On the back of Keane's stubborn nature, the gifted Beckham was eventually given the opportunity to don the famous number. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid talent made shirt number his own thanks to his trademark free-kicks and pinpoint crosses.