Highlights Ruud Van Nistelrooy was part of the United team that suffered a shock 3-1 loss to City in 2002.

The Dutchman's career at Old Trafford was threatened after walking into the dressing room with a City shirt.

Sir Alex Ferguson was so angry he told the players they couldn't swap shirts with their rivals "ever again".

Ruud Van Nistelrooy is back at Manchester United after being confirmed as Erik ten Hag's new assistant manager alongside fellow Dutchman Rene Hake. After settling into his new role in pre-season, where players are said to have responded positively to his training methods, he will return to Wembley Stadium on Saturday as the Red Devils take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.

While Van Nistelrooy's focus will be on ensuring that his side come away with a solid showing and the win, the derby may bring back some unwanted memories for the 48-year-old. 23 years ago, the striker got his first taste of a defeat in a Manchester Derby, but what happened afterwards nearly ended his Manchester United career.

Related Community Shield: Manchester United vs Man City Predicted Starting 11s The two Manchester clubs meet at Wembley Stadium on August 10 in the curtain-raiser for the 2024-25 season.

Ferdinand Details Van Nistelrooy Hairdryer

The goal machine was screamed at for swapping shirts with the opposition

The fateful game in 2002 saw United fall to a 3-1 defeat at Maine Road thanks to a double by Shaun Goater and another from Nicolas Anelka. In what was an embarrassing result and performance, Sir Alex Ferguson came into the dressing room at full-time absolutely livid and prepared to deliver one of his famous hairdryers.

The man who felt the brunt of this more than anyone, was Van Nistelrooy, who had entered the changing room sporting a blue jersey instead of a red one after swapping with one of his opponents. In what was his first experience of the fierce derby, former defender Rio Ferdinand explained how Ferguson reacted when his star striker walked in with a City shirt.

"We got beat 3-1 at Maine Road with Shaun Goater scoring two goals. That was the first derby I played and the moment I realised how big it was was in the changing room after. "We walked in and the manager shut the door. It was quiet and then all of a sudden he just erupted. Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was the God then, walked in with a City shirt in his hand and I remember Sir Alex Ferguson just absolutely unloaded on him. He destroyed him, saying: 'If I ever see any of you walking with a City shirt ever again you'll never play for this club.'

"That's how he was, he was just mad. That's when I sat there and thought: 'This is a big game, isn't it?' I didn't realise before that game and ever since then, whether you win more or less, I knew that week leading up to a derby was all or nothing.

The story was corroborated by Gary Neville, who was the captain for the clash and said that the dressing room fell completely silent. He also noted that a new rule was born in that moment, meaning the players could no longer swap shirts "ever again"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Nistelrooy scored six goals in seven Manchester derby appearances.

Related Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Critics of Man City's Spending Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on Manchester United and Arsenal's recent business

Neville Details His Poor Performance Against City

The defender was at fault for one of the goals and was substituted early

The defeat to City was one of the lowest points of United's 2002/03 campaign, where they would eventually go on to become Premier League champions. It was also one of the lowest points of Gary Neville's career as the man himself would reveal years later.

Despite being considered to be the best right-back in Premier League history according to AI, Neville's display that day was one of the worst of his career. He has since spoken on how badly it impacted his confidence at the time:

"I can't get away from that Goater moment, can I? It was the only game I ever lost against Manchester City. I remember it just started like a carnival, like a circus in the stadium. "Roy (Keane) wasn't playing so I was captain of Man United for the first time that day and I think that got on my mind a little bit and I did an interview that week and said "I've never lost a derby". That was the headline. We were losing, then we equalised and then I make this mistake and I went under.

"He was quite vicious at times, the boss. He sent me out after half time and then subbed me three or four minutes into the second half so I had to walk off in front of the crowd. I went home that night and drank. I got bottles of beer and was on my own at home in Bolton.

"Then on Tuesday he called me into the office and he left me out of the Champions League game against Leverkusen in midweek and he didn't bring me back in for 10 days. I struggled for a bit after that."