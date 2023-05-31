Pep Guardiola’s achievements with Manchester City this season were recognised on Tuesday night he collected the League Manager’s Association (LMA) Manager of the Year award.

He was given the trophy by legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, whose reaction summed up how every fan of City’s rival club would have been feeling.

It has been an incredible season for Guardiola and City.

They came from behind in the second half of the campaign to snatch the Premier League title out of Arsenal’s hands.

A run of 12 consecutive league wins meant they lifted their third title in as many years, and it could get even better as they are on track for an incredible treble.

They have shots at the FA Cup and the Champions League in the coming weeks.

Sir Alex "sore" after Guardiola wins the trophy

It was only right that Guardiola was recognised as the best manager this season by the LMA then.

He beat out the other Premier League nominations which included Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and Plymouth gaffer Steven Schumacher were also nominated after securing promotions with their teams.

The winner was announced by Ferguson on stage, and as he read out Guardiola's name, he perfectly encapsulated how all United fans would have been feeling.

His tone of voice had a hint of frustration, and he went on to say: “It’s sore isn’t it. It’s really sore. But well deserved.”

Given the swing in success levels at the Manchester clubs since Fergie retired, and how he still holds the Red Devils so close to his heart, you can’t really blame him.

But when speaking about Guardiola and City after, the United icon was much more complimentary.

“He’s created a team that’s improved every year,” he said. “And winning three championships in a row tells you the story.

“I think their performances in the latter part when they really mean something, they produced top class performances.”

That praise will not stop him from wanting United to put a dent in City's treble ambitions when they face Guardiola's team in the FA Cup final.

Video: Ferguson names Guardiola LMA Manager of the Year

It is the third time that Guardiola has won the LMA award, meaning he is only two behind Fergie’s record of five.

He was also named Premier League Manager of the Year for a fourth time.

After being presented with the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy though, Guardiola also took time to pay tribute to some of the other managers who enjoyed special years.

“Thank you so much for this amazing award,” he said. “I want to share it first of all with my fellow nominees, for all the managers in the UK but especially for Mikel Arteta, for Eddie Howe, Unai Emery, Marco Silva, for Gary O’Neil. And more of them of course.

“They have done an incredible job this season.”