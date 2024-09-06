Sir Alex Ferguson was known for taking no prisoners in his time in charge of Manchester United. In his 26 years at the helm at Old Trafford, the legendary Scot delivered infamous hairdryers and made massive decisions that, more often than not, he got spot on.

'Fergie' was also clinical in the transfer market, selling players he believed were no longer of use to the club and targeting rising stars who represented good value for money and would not only improve the first-team squad, but also develop at the club. This was apparent in a leaked document in 2004 which showed exactly who the Red Devils were targeting that summer, and who was on the chopping block.

Manchester United's Transfer Targets in 2004

Three names on the list were eventually signed

In the document that has done the rounds on social media, a full list of United's 2003/04 FA Cup winning squad can be seen, as well as names that were up for sale. On the far side, were Ferguson's transfer targets for that summer, three of whom he would go on to sign.

The most prominent name is Gerard Pique, who was earmarked as a youth player with high potential. The Spanish defender would later join the club from Barcelona, but returned to the Nou Camp in 2008, where he would go on to become one of the greatest defenders the club have ever had. There was also the addition of Gabriel Heinze from PSG, who added depth at left-back and would also get knocked out by Roy Keane. The Argentine departed in 2007 having fallen behind Patrice Evra, but was furious when he was denied a move to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Alan Smith was another name that also joined that summer, but the former England international's career would be tarnished in the 2005/2006 season after a horrific leg break. The biggest signing the Red Devils made that summer was not listed, as Wayne Rooney would eventually join for £27 million and become one of the club's finest players. Meanwhile, Ferguson missed out on Vincent Kompany, who would prove to be a legend for noisy neighbours Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kompany would face United 24 times in his career, winning 10 and losing 11.

Ferguson's 'Excess' List

One member of the Class of '92 was brutally included

The document also proves that the immortal United figurehead was not afraid of making brutal decisions to benefit the club, as is shown in his 'excess' list. These names were all players that were deemed surplus to requirements at the Theatre of Dreams. While many are rather innocuous, the inclusion of Nicky Butt marked the first of the famed Class of '92 to be allowed to leave the club, with the midfielder joining Newcastle that summer. Diego Forlan was also moved on, with the Uruguayan going on to become one of the most lethal strikers in Europe during his stints in Spain.

There are also some familiar names in the 'youth potential' category. Tom Heaton remained at the club as their third-choice goalkeeper, while Kieran Richardson and Chris Eagles would be involved in the club's 2006/07 league title victory. There is also a mention of Chinese striker Dong Fangzhou, who was alleged to have gotten plastic surgery in order to become unrecognisable after failing to make the grade in English football. This was later debunked by the man himself.