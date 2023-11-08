Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson managed some of the greatest talents at Manchester United and won countless honors over his 26-year tenure.

Whatever your club allegiance, it would be remiss of any football fan to disregard the brilliance of Sir Alex Ferguson. The lovable Scotsman was a formidable figure at one of England’s most successful football clubs over a 26-year period and won countless honours in that timeframe.

Of course, being at a club of Manchester United's multitude comes with plenty of perks, one being the pleasure of managing some of the greatest talents to grace the turf. And that’s no different in the case of Ferguson, who is the second-best Premier League manager on a points-per-game basis.

Having been in charge of an eye-watering 1473 games for the Old Trafford outfit, there is an array of talent that Ferguson had at his disposal week upon week, but who were his most loyal customers? Think of those that stuck with him through his embryonic struggles at the club and those who were there through the spills and thrills of being a dominant force, both domestically and on the European stage.

Reverting to his tried and trusted 4-4-2 formation, we've put together the iconic boss’ most used XI based on total appearances, using figures supplied by Transfermarkt. But, perhaps shockingly, there’s no space for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Carrick, or Nemanja Vidic. Want to know who made the cut? Let’s get stuck in.

GK – Peter Schmeichel – 398 games

Peter Schmeichel's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Yellow Cards Red Cards Goals conceded Clean sheets 398 1 3 1 328 180 All statistics per Transfermarkt

His stint at their cross-city neighbours aside, the majority of United fans share the same adoration for the towering Dane, Peter Schmeichel. Marry his phenomenal shot-stopping ability with his abnormal agility and the goalkeeper-turned-pundit was the perfect man to have between the sticks, as Ferguson came to know from 398 games. Scary enough to strike fear into the calmest of frontmen, Schmeichel was a loyal servant for the club up until 2003 – the year he joined Manchester City. A sour taste was definitely left in some of the Old Trafford faithful’s mouths, but there’s no denying how influential he was in some of the club’s best years.

RB – Gary Neville – 602 games

Gary Neville's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 602 7 49 71 4 All statistics per Transfermarkt

An integral part of the famous Class of ‘92, Gary Neville rose up the ranks of the 20-time English champions alongside his brother, Phil, but undeniably had the better career at the club out of their brotherhood – under Ferguson, specifically. Accruing 602 games under the club legend, the right-back was predominantly the first choice for almost two decades until he called it a day back in 2011. And while he struggled to perform at managerial level, there’s no looking past the fact that he can be considered in the sacred all-timer conversations. A diligent servant to one of England's greatest teams - kudos to you, Gary!

CB – Rio Ferdinand – 432 games

Rio Ferdinand's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 432 8 9 33 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

One half of arguably the Premier League’s most formidable central defensive partnership, there was no Rio Ferdinand without Nemanja Vidic. However, the former was nothing short of brilliant during his 455-game career in Stretford, with 432 of those coming under Ferguson’s watch. A man-mountain capable of picking out a brilliant pass and being a calm and collected figure to evade tenacious strikers, Ferdinand – named in Ben Foster’s top 10 greatest defenders in Premier League history - was a vital figure in the fulcrum of Ferguson’s sides and has a myriad of silverware, including six Premier Leagues and the solitary Champions League medal, in his trophy-ladened cabinet to attest to his all-round excellence.

CB – Gary Pallister – 416 games

Gary Pallister's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 416 15 12 38 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

A man who earned plaudits from Roy Keane as the Irishman named his best Manchester United XI of the Premier League era, Gary Pallister chalked up 416 games while Ferguson was in the dugout. Often considered an underrated aspect that formed the foundations of a Ferguson-led empire in Greater Manchester, the Ramsgate-born defender won a plethora of honours at the club, not least four Premier League titles. The undeniable unison between Pallister, who ranks respectably among the greatest defenders the Premier League has ever seen, and Steve Bruce was rather spectacular, as the former’s defensive capability allowed the latter to produce goalscoring returns that a seasoned striker would be envious of.

LB – Denis Irwin – 516 games

Denis Irwin's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 516 33 23 32 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Versatile enough to play on either side of the Red Devils’ star-studded back line, Denis Irwin, ranked the Premier League's second-best full-back of all time, was Ferguson’s perfect professional. From the 1st to the 516th game he played under the Scottish custodian, Irwin hardly put a foot wrong. Across his 12-year stint at the club, he made 529 appearances (just the 13 without Ferguson on the touchline) and scored 33 goals, many in the form of a penalty or a free-kick. Irwin won silverware like it was going out of fashion and hung up his boots as a hugely decorated footballer and one that can be considered a cult hero around Stretford.

RM – David Beckham – 394 games

David Beckham's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 394 85 120 59 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Cool. Charismatic. And a darn good footballer. And while many people often forget the latter part of his personality, when his highlights from the club’s Champions League final in their treble-winning 1999 campaign emerged, his ability on the turf was quickly re-instated into the fore of peoples' minds. As a global figure in the world of football, Ferguson and Beckham would often butt heads as the former feared that the latter would become gulfed up in the world of stardom rather than concentrating on what mattered most: playing football. That never stopped him becoming a mainstay at Old Trafford, however, as he registered 394 games under the stern, Govan-born boss.

CM – Paul Scholes – 716 games

Paul Scholes' statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 716 155 81 148 9 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Named as an Englishman who never exactly received the plaudits he deserved on the international stage, the same – luckily – cannot be said for his domestic career given he racked up an eye-catching number of games for United. A one-club man, Paul Scholes has been involved in the age-old debate between himself, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard – in which 19 footballers have answered – and is often disregarded due to his lack of experience for England. Don’t be fooled, however, as Scholes was a superb footballer. Able to pick out passes that no one else could, while also subject to lashing in the odd scorcher, the pale-faced maestro is a true Manchester United legend who played 716 times under Ferguson.

CM – Roy Keane – 478 games

Roy Keane's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 478 51 38 93 10 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Hailed as the best captain to grace the turf at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, Roy Keane embodied the ‘Manchester United way’ through his hard-hitting tackling, frosty demeanor, and all-round hard man persona. But don’t let his outward appearance cloud over what a supreme footballer he was, especially with the armband wrapped around his bicep. Despite claiming that he’ll never forgive Ferguson over their public spat that eventually led to his abrupt departure, the two struck up quite the player-manager partnership during their time shared at Old Trafford. It just goes to show that you don’t always need to see eye to eye in order to yield results.

LM – Ryan Giggs – 941 games

Ryan Giggs' statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 941 168 256 46 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

To play 941 games in your football career is a tall order in itself, but to do so all under the same manager is absolutely obscene. Ryan Giggs, synonymous with United for his undying loyalty to the club and his surging run against Arsenal in 1999, came up with the likes of Scholes and Neville in 1992 and etched himself in the Premier League’s folklore. The blistering Welshman, who turned into more of a playmaker in his latter United days, scored in an eye-watering 21 consecutive seasons, and enjoyed lifting the coveted Premier League trophy on 13 separate occasions – a record that may never, ever get surpassed.

ST – Brian McClair – 441 games

Brian McClair's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 441 115 16 5 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Taking 268 games adorned in the fabled red of the 13-time Premier League champions to reach the 100-goal mark was Brian McClair. Trusted as one of Ferguson’s first-ever signings, he repaid his compatriot’s faith by playing a litany of roles during his 441 games. Despite plying his trade in the Premier League for just six seasons, the Scotsman totted up four Premier League titles and left as one of Fergie’s finest servants to ever don the colours of the iconic club. Nicknamed ‘Choccy’, McClair was known in inner circles as the ‘teacher’s pet’ when it came to his relationship with Ferguson.

ST - Wayne Rooney – 402 games

Wayne Rooney's statistics under Sir Alex Ferguson Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 402 197 103 72 2 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Breaking onto the Manchester United scene at the tender age of 18, Wayne Rooney quickly showed signs that he would eventually become their all-time top goalscorer – and he did just that as he usurped the late Sir Bobby Charlton late on in his Old Trafford spell. Commonly seen as a Swiss Army Knife at Ferguson’s disposal, Rooney’s ability to play wide left, through the middle and a striker’s support act made him a pivotal piece of the club’s well-oiled machine that were a dominant force in the 2000s. No matter his strike partner, Rooney added a layer of innovation to Ferguson’s attacking threat and will forever be remembered as one of the club’s greatest assets.