Who can forget Wayne Rooney’s incredible Manchester United debut in September 2004? In his first appearance after joining the Red Devils from Everton for £27 million, the 18-year-old scored a Champions League hat-trick in a 6-2 win against Fenerbahce. It was a dream night for the youngster, and it set the tone for the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

Rooney had arrived in Manchester from Everton as one of the biggest talents in world football, signing a six-year deal. The transfer made him the most expensive teenager in football history and he more than certainly lived up to that billing. The Englishman spent 13 seasons in total at Old Trafford, becoming United's all-time leading goalscorer in the process.

He's a club legend and goes down as one of the best signings that Ferguson ever made during his tenure in charge of the team. Considering how he got off the mark on his debut, though, that shouldn't have been too surprising for anyone.

Wayne Rooney at Manchester United Apps Goals 2004/05 43 17 2005/06 48 19 2006/07 55 23 2007/08 43 18 2008/09 49 20 2009/10 44 34 2010/11 40 16 2011/12 43 34 2012/13 37 16 2013/14 40 19 2014/15 37 14 2015/16 41 15 2016/17 39 8 Total 559 253

Rooney's Sensational Debut

After breaking his metatarsal at Euro 2004, Rooney had to wait almost a month after signing with United to make his debut for the club, but it was well worth the wait. As his broken foot healed, Rooney targeted the Champions League clash against Fenerbahce as his first outing with the Red Devils. It proved to be the perfect debut. Old Trafford witnessed the birth of their new hero as Rooney started the match and scored an incredible hat-trick during the 6-2 win. United had taken an early lead when good play from Kleberson saw Ryan Giggs head home to make it 1-0.

But now it was time for Rooney to take centre stage. In the 17th minute, he was played through by Ruud van Nistelrooy and, with Rustu Recber charging out to meet him, Rooney smashed it past him with his left foot. The second was even better. He dropped a shoulder to make space for a right-footed shot as he steadied himself and drilled the ball home into the bottom corner. The Turkish side pulled one back through Marcio Nobre, but it wasn't going to ruin Rooney's night.

There was only one man taking a free kick awarded to United 25 yards out from goal and Rooney curled it perfectly over the wall and into the back of the net for his hat-trick. Incredible. Tuncay reduced it to 4-2 shortly afterwards but Van Nistelrooy made it 5-2 before David Bellion rounded off the perfect night by finishing Rooney's flick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top scorer, with 253 goals in 559 appearances

While it may have been a perfect night on the pitch for Rooney, it didn’t end the way it should have done. Having swapped shirts with a Fenerbahce player at full-time, Rooney approached the referee asking for the match ball after his historic hat-trick. “Can I have the ball?” Rooney asked. But referee Frank De Bleeckere presumably didn’t recognise Rooney and replied: “That's for me” before laughing. Rooney looked slightly confused and walked off the pitch to a heroes' reception. Watch the footage below:

Wayne Rooney's honours at Manchester United Premier League (4) 2006/07, 2007/08, 2010/11, 2012/13 FA Cup (1) 2015/16 EFL Cup (3) 2005/06, 2009/10, 2016/17 Community Shield (4) 2007, 2010, 2011, 2016 Champions League (1) 2007/08 Europa League (1) 2016/17 Club World Cup (1) 2008

How Alex Ferguson Saved the Situation

The manager retrieved the ball himself

Despite shining on his debut, it looked as though Rooney was going to miss out on the match ball, but Sir Alex Ferguson soon came to his rescue. In an interview in 2006, the now-Plymouth Argyle coach explained how his manager reacted in the dressing room and being told what had happened. He recalled:

"I couldn't believe it. The manager just said, 'What? I'm not having that' and went off to see the ref. Next thing he's back with the ball and I couldn't thank him enough."

What a man. We’d love to have been a fly on the wall when Ferguson barged into the referees’ room after the match to demand the match ball. Rooney went on to score a further 250 goals for the club and collected another seven match balls. However, the legendary striker no doubt regards the ball he earned against Fenerbahce on his United debut as his most valuable. And he’s got Ferguson to thank for finally getting his hands on it.

Alex Ferguson Tried to Play Down Rooney's Debut

He was impressed by the youngster

Considering the hype surrounding Rooney's arrival at Old Trafford and just how emphatic his first outing as a United play was, the media was clambouring to hear what Ferguson had to say about the debut. After the match, the greatest manager of all-time did his best to try and play down Rooney's achievements. He commented:

"It’s a great start for him. That’s why we signed him as he’s got great potential. But I would rather talk about the game to be honest. He is only 18 and a young boy, don’t forget. "He obviously tired in the last 20 minutes but, given that it was his first game since the European Championship, you could expect that. I think he can only get stronger. "The important thing for me as a coach is to allow the boy to develop naturally without too much public attention. I want him to be as ordinary as he can."

Things certainly worked out for Rooney at United. He became one of their greatest ever players during his time with the team and his efforts are still remembered fondly by fans of the Red Devils almost a decade after his departure.