Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction to the news that he is set to be removed from Manchester United's payroll starting next summer has been revealed. The legendary manager, who guided the club to 13 Premier League titles and two European Cups during his glittering tenure, even has a stand inside Old Trafford named after him.

It was revealed on Tuesday morning that Ferguson had been informed by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that, in order to cut costs, he would be axed from his role as Global Ambassador, a position that supposedly earns him around £2.16 million per year. Now, an update has provided some insight into how the 82-year-old has handled the decision.

Ferguson 'Saddened' By Mass Redundancies at Old Trafford

The Iconic figure is believed to have learned his fate in a meeting with Ratcliffe

According to a report from The Athletic, per the Daily Mail, it's understood that Ferguson took the decision amicably, having been informed in a face-to-face meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford. The decision was framed within the context of Manchester United's ongoing cost-cutting efforts, something the former Aberdeen boss understood, even if he hasn't been overly enthused by it.

Ferguson has reportedly been saddened by the recent loss of jobs among former colleagues and friends at Old Trafford. Earlier this year, following their acquisition of a 27.7% stake in the club, Ratcliffe and his team conducted a thorough financial review, which led to around 250 redundancies.

It hasn't just been staff behind the scenes who have been fearful for their futures of late, either. Speculation is still rife as to whether Erik ten Hag is safe in his role as manager of the football club, with other top-class coaches like Thomas Tuchel recently being sounded out as potential alternatives.

Ferguson to Remain as Club Director

The Scot has held a position on the board since his 2013 retirement

While Ferguson is being removed from his role as club ambassador, there has been no indication that this will extend to his status as a director of the football club. The Athletic revealed that Sir Alex had signed the agreement to become an ambassador back in 2013. While it is not exactly known what the duties of an ambassador entail, it often involves acting as a representative at various club-related and charity events.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson is the longest serving British manager in Premier League history.

His position on the board at Old Trafford has also largely been described as ceremonial, as he does not possess the power to make any key decisions. However, his influence on the football club has meant that he has often been asked to provide his thoughts on club matters, such as decisions regarding the hiring of managers.

As a director, the 82-year-old will still be welcome to matches and is expected to continue being a frequent visitor to the Theatre of Dreams when games are taking place. Despite the decision regarding his future, it seems Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to keep Ferguson’s presence around the club, having previously described him as "an essential part of Manchester United history" on the club’s website.