Missing out on signing a young, exciting football player is something that almost every high-level manager will have experienced. For Sir Alex Ferguson, this could be an even more familiar tale given just how long and successful his career was.

Losing that player, for whatever reason, is one thing - yet trying to map their career out away from your club is entirely another. As has been seen in football so many times, a promising player can have an excellent youth career and completely fizzle out as a senior. Alternatively, individuals can progress and come back to bite you as a nasty apparition of hindsight.

This is true in the case of Vincent Kompany, as not only did he fail to sign for Ferguson's Manchester United in the early 2000s, but he also came back to haunt the Red Devils - emerging as a stalwart and captain for their noisiest neighbours.

Kompany nearly signs for transitioning United

Ferguson was interested in the Anderlecht starlet

Back in 2003, Manchester United required change. Their tight stranglehold had been loosened over the Premier League by Arsene Wenger-devised brilliance at Arsenal, and they were in dire need of a reboot. Also, their marquee signing Rio Ferdinand had failed to turn up for a drug test, and was subsequently awaiting punishment from the FA for his misconduct charge. The former Leeds man would end up with an eight-month ban.

Ferguson needed a fresh defensive option in the winter of '03. In Belgium, months beforehand, a young leggy centre-back named Kompany had debuted for Anderlecht in the Champions League qualifying stages and gone on to become a sensation in Brussels. As Kompany racked up some excellent appearances, as well as the Belgian Golden, and Ebony Shoes, the prestigious Anderlecht academy looked to have another gem on their hands.

However, just as United's defensive issues looked to be saved, Ferguson left his decision on the youngster centring around Anderlecht's visit to Celtic Park in the Champions League. As it turns out, 17-year-old Kompany had a torrid time dealing with John Hartson and Chris Sutton as the Bhoys prevailed 3-1. Another blow for Kompany's prospective Old Trafford career, was Ferguson's attention straying to Liam Miller. Miller eventually joined United, backed by Henrik Larsson's promotion as one of the best young talents he had ever seen.

Perhaps, this was for the best for the young Kompany. Even if he had out-performed his foes in Glasgow and impressed, apparently his mother wasn't keen on him leaving Belgium and his studies. Thus, he stayed and continued to develop into one of the Pro League's best prospects.

Ferguson kept monitoring Kompany's career

Manager's poor decision emphasised in 2011-12 season

Throwing the narrative a year further forward, Ferguson was still scratching his head and trying to formulate defensive plans ahead of the 2004-05 season. Again, with his sparkling form in his homeland, Kompany's name kept cropping up on the Scot's transfer wishlist, as revealed in his 2015 book.

Ultimately though, Sir Alex would opt for Gabriel Heinze and Gerard Pique from PSG and Barcelona, respectively. These two weren't awful options, especially when it's considered the heights that Pique would reach. However, while Kompany faded from the collective consciousness and embarked on a solid remaining career with Anderlecht and then Hamburg, his defensive qualities would re-emerge in the worst way possible for Ferguson.

After two impressive years in the Bundesliga, Kompany was snapped up by Manchester City in 2008. In time, he gradually became an assured presence in the Premier League, and with his newly acquired captaincy ahead of the 2011-12 season, an Autumn match-up with Fergie's United would not only send tremors through the manager's transfer judgement, but through the rest of the league's power dynamic.

In October 2011, the Kompany-led City made the short trip across Manchester to Old Trafford and embarrassingly trounced their hosts 6-1. In this appalling performance from United, and utter dominance from the Cityzens, it was clear that the balance in English football had teetered from one side of Manchester to the other. Captain Kompany went on to make 360 appearances for City, winning 12 trophies including four league titles in the process - the first of which he lifted at the end of that term – and proving to be one of the division's finest-ever defenders.