Sir Bobby Charlton is perhaps the greatest Englishman to ever play football. For many, he is also the finest Manchester United player of all time, scoring 249 goals for the club in 758 appearances.

As a greatly respected figure, it is always interesting to learn about his opinions on other sporting greats. For example, he once named a Celtic legend as 'one of best strikers' football has ever seen.

The man in question is Bobby Lennox

Sir Bobby Charlton's Praise For Bobby Lennox

"If I’d had Lennox in my team, I could have played forever"

Although younger fans might not be overly familiar with the name, Lennox was a fantastic footballer. In fact, with 25 major honours under his belt, only three British footballers have even won more trophies.

Indeed, Lennox was part of the famous Lisbon Lions team that won the 1967 European Cup with Celtic. The Scotland international scored 277 goals in 586 games for the Hoops, and he remains the second-highest scorer in the club's history to this day.

With such an impressive career, he caught the eye of contemporary star Charlton, who once said:

“If I’d had Lennox in my team, I could have played forever. He was one of the best strikers I have ever seen.”

He would spend the bulk of his career at Celtic, but for one year in America with Houston Hurricane in 1978. Such was his impact on the game, in fact, that when Lennox was given a statue to celebrate his career, Charlton sent a touching tribute to the player.

"I had the pleasure of playing alongside Bobby several times. I thought he was a superb striker who, in my opinion, was one of the best strikers we have ever seen. "Truly great players play for truly great teams, and few teams are as important to the history of the game as the Lisbon Lions. As the first British team to ever lift the European Cup, Bobby and his Celtic teammates set the standard for us all to follow. "A statue to honour Bobby is a wonderful idea, and every who had made today possible should be very proud. I hope to come and see the statue for myself one day."

Related 12 Greatest British Players in Football History [Ranked] There have been many wonderful British football players in history - here are the 12 best including Wayne Rooney and Gareth Bale.

Charlton wasn't the only one to rate Lennox highly. Legendary Real Madrid star Alfredo Di Stefano also recalled how impressed he was when the Scottish forward:

”The Scotsman who gave me the most trouble was Bobby Lennox of Celtic. My testimonial at the Bernabeu was against Celtic as, of course, they were the champions of Europe in 1967 and, although I remember the Bernabeu rising to Jimmy Johnstone, I admired Lennox greatly.”

To have two true icons of the game dish out praise so high only goes to prove just how special Lennox was in his day.