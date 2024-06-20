Highlights Sir Bradley Wiggins may be forced to sell his Olympic gold medals.

On the 3rd of June, the Tour de France winner was declared bankrupt.

His lawyer, Alan Sellers, has recently said that Wiggins is bankrupt, homeless and has ‘lost everything’.

Sir Bradley Wiggins may be forced to sell his gold medals and has 'lost everything,' according to his lawyer. The 44-year-old rose to fame when he became the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012.

During his career, Wiggins won eight Olympic medals, including five gold medals, before retiring in 2016. On the 3rd of June, the Tour de France winner - who was once reportedly worth £13 million - was declared bankrupt.

The former cyclist had his converted barn in North Lancashire - which is valued at £975,000 - repossessed by a building society and was sold months ago.

Sir Bradley - who has debts of around £1 million and has had his home repossessed - is now said to be sofa-surfing at friends' houses, as reported by the Sun.

Sir Bradley Wiggins Has Lost Everything According to his Lawyer

He may have to sell his gold medals

The 44-year-old is now at risk of having to give up all of his prizes after he was declared bankrupt earlier this month. Trustees will be appointed to seize his assets - which could include all of his major honours.

A similar situation arose for former tennis star Boris Becker in 2022 - when he was ordered to hand over his Wimbledon trophies after being declared bankrupt.

His lawyer, Alan Sellers, has recently told the Daily Mail that Wiggins is bankrupt, homeless and has ‘lost everything’. Mr Sellers told the Mail: “Brad is sofa-surfing. He stays with friends and family. I don’t know where he stayed last night, I don’t know where he will stay tonight or tomorrow night. He doesn’t have an address.”

Sir Bradley shares three children with his ex-wife, Cath, who had been permitting him to stay at a redbrick semi 20 miles away in Lytham St Annes.

Sellers continued: "It is a total mess. He has lost absolutely everything. His family home, his home in Majorca, his savings and investments. He doesn’t have a penny. It’s a very sad state of affairs."

His lawyer went on to say that Wiggins is ''embarrassed' by the recent turn of events. According to a sports memorabilia value, the five gold medals on their own could bring in £250,000. However, since his retirement, Sir Bradley claims to see them as meaningless "junk".

Wiggins Has Faced Financial Difficulties Before

He suffered financial issues four years ago

In 2020, Wiggins Rights Limited - a firm which was owned by Sir Bradley, his ex-wife Cath and mum Linda - went into liquidation after owing £650,000 - including £313,447 to HM Revenue & Customs.

At the time, a spokesperson for Wiggins said his involvement was “not day to day” and that “this in no way affects Bradley’s personal solvency.”

Creditors claimed in 2023 that the five-time Olympic champion hadn't paid debts which he had accrued in 2022 - something which Wiggins disputed.

A claim for £760,373 made a year prior had been escalated, with administrators, who were seeking money from to pay back an overdrawn director's loan, "reviewing the company’s books and records".

In September of that year, administrators' documents showed that Wiggins entered into an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) in order to stave off bankruptcy.

Sir Bradley previously said the financial difficulties are a "very historical matter" that "involves professional negligence" by others and has "left a s***pile with my name at the front of it to deal with".