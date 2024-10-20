Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy shocked the sporting world on Saturday evening as he confirmed that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Sir Chris first announced in February that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, but said at the time that he was 'optimistic about the future, before heading to Paris to work as a pundit for the BBC on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Sadly, doctors have now informed him that he will not recover from the disease and have given him between two and four years to live. He originally sought medical advice in September 2023 for a suspected shoulder strain, only to discover that he had a tumour in the area.

Naturally, the news was a massive shock to Sir Chris, who had believed at first that he was "just getting a bit old for lifting heavy weights" when he first started having shoulder issues. He recalled the nurse in the room at the time he was told about the tumour growing teary-eyed as a doctor broke the news to him. A later scan then showed a primary cancer in his prostrate.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sir Chris Hoy won seven Olympic gold medals across his career - six golds and a silver.

Revealing the news in an interview with The Times, Sir Chris vowed to confront the disease with the same intensity that saw him forge his way to Olympic glory across his career. However, he did share that one recent commitment pushed him to an emotional breaking point.

Sir Chris Hoy Admits Recording A Message to his Children was the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done"

Hoy taped some heartfelt words while reading the audiobook version of his autobiography

When recording the audio version of his memoir 'All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet', Hoy was forced to confront the reality of his situation when recording messages to his children - Callum, 10 and Chloe, seven. The 48-year-old stated:

"The final chapter is basically where I'm writing to the kids. You know, my message to them. You're reading the words out loud, you have to connect emotionally. You've got to actually read in a way that means something. But the risk is getting too close to it – because you're suddenly thinking, these are the words that my kids will listen to when I'm gone. And that is, without doubt, the hardest thing I've ever done."

Sir Chris took to Instagram over the weekend to reassure fans he is still "feeling fit, strong and positive" despite the diagnosis. He shared a snap of himself in Copenhagen for the World track cycling championships and said it was "great to be out".

"Some truly incredible performances; world records and a new generation of future stars showing us what they can do," he wrote.

"You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"