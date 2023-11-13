Highlights Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag is facing heavy scrutiny due to below-par performances and the team's worst start to a Premier League season.

Ten Hag has made some questionable decisions, including benching Raphael Varane, leading to the Frenchman questioning his future at the club.

Despite ongoing pressure, Ten Hag still has the backing of the club's higher-ups and potential minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who wants to evaluate the club's situation before making any rash decisions.

Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag has come under heavy scrutiny this season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shared the internal feeling on his position at the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, after the below-par performances continue to persist.

Despite being the most in-form team in the Premier League as things stand with four wins from their last fixtures, the wound is a lot deeper than that and the Dutchman, perhaps, could consider himself lucky to still be in his role.

Having endured their worst start to a Premier League season, all eyes are on Ten Hag and his roster of players to improve, though the November international break has come at the perfect time for those associated with the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag still under the cosh

In his inaugural season at the helm, Ten Hag brought silverware back to the club after a six-year trophy drought in the shape of a Carabao Cup, while simultaneously securing a spot in the 2023/24 edition of the Champions League. The fine form we saw then, however, is stark to this season with performances and/or results not swinging in the favour of the 20-time English champions.

The former Ajax boss has made some dubious calls recently, too. One of the most notable decisions was to shunt four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane to the bench for five outings on the trot, which has now led to the Frenchman ‘questioning’ his future at Old Trafford, journalist Steve Bates wrote for GIVEMESPORT.

Luckily for Ten Hag, Manchester United’s current ownership situation may prevent him from being relieved from his duties, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT. He added that, upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival, the prospective minority owner will want to assess the club’s worrying situation before making any cut-throat decisions.

That doesn’t alleviate Ten Hag of any pressure, however, as fans and pundits alike continue to mount the pressure on the 53-year-old’s shoulders, while Brighton & Hove Albion tactician Roberto De Zerbi has been mooted as his worthy successor.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Ángel Di María (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs said that, while Ten Hag cannot afford to continue on his losing streak, he still has the backing of the club’s higher-ups. The journalist also adds that Ratcliffe, who is poised to purchase a 25 percent stake in the Manchester-based club, is also known for his calmness and will not rush to sack the under-pressure boss upon his arrival. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Well, I think that it's a results-driven business. So [Erik] ten Hag, regardless of circumstances, can't keep losing because then, like any manager, they'll end up leaving the football club sooner rather than later. We saw that with Graham Potter, where Chelsea's owners genuinely wanted to give him time and did give him time. But there comes a breaking point and a parting of ways if results simply don't come. And, you know, Manchester United are in a bit of a state of limbo at the moment. Ten Hag has the backing of the current hierarchy. And by all accounts, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not hellbent on making an overnight or instant change. He wants to be a bit calmer, a bit more patient and assess, as and when he gets in the club what the root causes of the problem are.”

Read More: Man Utd fans 'won't want to hear' club's January transfer plan

Man Utd hit with double injury blow

Instead of shortening, the queue for the treatment table seems to be just getting longer. In Manchester United’s latest Premier League outing against Luton Town, in which they secured a 1-0 triumph, Danish duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen were the latest culprits of their ongoing injury woes.

Midfielder Eriksen appeared to suffer a knee injury and was withdrawn from play on the stroke of the interval, while the 20-year-old striker was replaced by Anthony Martial with 11 minutes of normal play left to run. Ten Hag admitted that both could be doubts for Denmark’s international break after the fixture, and now it has been confirmed that the Red Devils duo have withdrawn from the international squad and will miss out games against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

Rasmus Hojlund - 2022/23 stats Appearances 20(12) Minutes 1836 Goals 9 Assists 2 Yellow cards 1 Shots per game 1.7 Pass success rate 74.3% Aerial duels won per game 1 Man of the Match awards 3 Overall rating 6.67 Stats according to WhoScored

Hojlund and Eriksen have been key parts of Ten Hag’s 2023/24 season, having played 954 and 767 minutes of football since the campaign got underway, respectively. The former’s domestic goalscoring struggles have been evident, but he has injected some much-needed bite to the side’s frontline and Ten Hag will be hoping that the former Atalanta talisman’s problems will ease up before their meeting with Everton on November 26.