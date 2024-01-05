Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to take control of Manchester United in February and will invest $300m, increasing his stake in the club to 29%.

INEOS are likely to make changes to the football department, including hiring a sporting director and a head of recruitment.

Manchester United's priority in January is to offload players, but a more established striker is also being targeted amid links to Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has had a week of meetings in Manchester as the completion process continues for his 25% stake in the club. He is expected to be formally in place in February and will have sporting control. In addition Ratcliffe will invest $300m, and in return take just over 4% of common shares increasing his total stake to 29%.

Ratcliffe viewed this week as a kind of meet and greet and fact-finding mission. He held a lengthy meeting with Erik ten Hag as part of the process. Talks have been described as "positive". Ratcliffe was accompanied by Sir Dave Brailsford who addressed staff and outlined the "performance challenge" ahead.

Erik ten Hag's position is safe for now with INEOS not looking to rush any major decisions. It is likely ten Hag sees out the season and it's clear his job is under no immediate threat. INEOS have no plans to pre-judge him from the outside based on inconsistent results so far this season.

INEOS' first task will be to look at executives in the football department because they want to build a new structure. A sporting director and a head of recruitment are both likely allowing for more than one senior hire.

It's true that INEOS admire Newcastle's Dan Ashworth, and Brailsford knows him really well. Ashworth even recently said Brailsford is "without doubt the best in world sport at creating high-performance culture and turning that into winning."

But as of now, no formal approach has been made to Ashworth or Newcastle. The feeling is that may change, but Newcastle are not planning for life after Ashworth just yet even though his potential departure is being widely talked about within the industry.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe still remains keen on free agent Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell remains a real possibility as well and is a free agent. And it's not necessarily Ashworth or Mitchell, both could be possible with the latter being described as "perfect" for the role at Old Trafford by former teammate Neil Roberts.

On the field, Manchester United's January priority is outgoings. INEOS are aware of a so-called 'Transfers Plan', listed as such in the agreement terms with the Glazers. Should Manchester United deviate from this, they must make every reasonable effort to run business by Ratcliffe because he will assume instant sporting control once the completion process is done.

At the time of writing, Jadon Sancho's loan move to Dortmund is very close. Sancho is really keen on a return and Manchester United appear to have softened on their £50m obligation to buy stance.

It's a deal, should it be finalised, that seems to suit all parties and then allows INEOS to reassess the situation at the end of the season. Those close to Manchester United also insist the total package negotiated, with all aspects considered, is higher than the €3m number reported in Germany.

It's also clear the club will listen to offers for Anthony Martial, but there is no urgency to offload Raphael Varane. Although true that his current deal won't be automatically extended by the club, a new contract with reduced terms could yet be offered. Varane has said he wants to end his career at either Manchester United, Real Madrid or Lens (his first senior club). Real have no appetite to bring him back.

Saudi dealmakers still feel there is a concrete chance to sign Varane this summer even though those close to the player have downplayed a switch. John Murtough was in Saudi for the Club World Cup, but it's understoo this was primarily for relationship building and no potential outgoings were advanced.

Ten Hag wants striker signing in January transfer window

As far as incomings, Manchester United do still want a more established striker. There are no guarantees they get one in January, but goals are needed because Rasmus Hojlund has just one in the Premier League and Martial, Antony and Marcus Rashford are all struggling to find the back of the net.

Contact has been made with Leipzig's Timo Werner and this could be one to watch. Manchester United actually first made an enquiry, without starting any kind of negotiation, back in November.

We have seen some links with Bayern's Thomas Muller as well. Personally, I don't think a move makes sense. He only recently signed a new deal and has one Bundesliga goal this season.

The most interesting link is with Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has 19 goals in all competitions in just 16 games. There is an appealing €17.5m release clause, but Manchester United would still need outgoings first to finance a move.

Stuttgart actually feel Guirassy might stay in January. He is off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea, which is also something Manchester United need to factor in if they do choose to make a move.

I really think January will prove quite a conservative window for Manchester United. Maybe it would have been different had Ratcliffe got in over the summer, but I sense the real ambition, and market movement, will be more apparent this summer.

It's also tough to pull off business in a quick window which is ultimately more of a sellers' market. Add to that Manchester United's FFP concerns, and an incoming minority investor who can't yet formally take sporting control, and it's clearly not the ideal scenario to do business in.