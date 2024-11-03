Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has delivered a scathing verdict on the state of the squad that incoming manager Ruben Amorim is set to inherit at Old Trafford. The British businessman hasn't been shy about pulling punches with his feelings about how the Premier League giants have been run in recent years, and has been ruthless in his cost-cutting measures, which have seen 250 staff made redundant and led to Sir Alex Ferguson's removal as an ambassador of the football club.

In perhaps his strongest comments yet, Ratcliffe has implied that the players available to Amorim once he arrives on November 11 are not good enough to compete at the highest levels.

Ratcliffe Slams Quality of Manchester United Squad

The billionaire was making comparisons to his recent success in sailing

After seeing the INEOS-backed team Britannia impress at the 2024 America's Cup, Ratcliffe was asked whether there was anything he could take away from his success in sailing that could translate to his work with the Red Devils. In response, the 72-year-old said there was one thing that was comparable - the quality of the squad versus the quality of the boats:

"I think there’s one little crossover, which is that you cannot win the Americas Cup if you arrive at the Americas Cup with a boat that ‘could’ win the Americas Cup. Same in Formula One. Max Verstappen in a Williams, he’s not going to win the Formula One Championship. "With football it’s the same with the squad in a way. That’s the parallel for me - you can’t win anything in football if your squad isn’t good enough to win something. "The quality of the squad is a bit like the speed of the boat. That’s the only parallel [between football and sailing]."

While Ratcliffe's comments gave a harsh assessment of the current state of play at the Theatre of Dreams, his thoughts were well received by members of the United faithful online. One stated that the words were: "Savage and I love it," while a second added: "Tears in my eyes, someone with standards."

A third claimed that Ratcliffe was issuing a warning to the players, stating: "If that's not a warning shot, I don't know what is." A fourth also chimed in, simply saying: "He’s nailed it." While a fifth commented: "Sir Jim doesn't mince words, does he?"