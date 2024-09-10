Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘dreams of seeing’ Zinedine Zidane as the next Manchester United manager, reports in Spain have claimed.

The former Real Madrid boss has reportedly been lined up as the perfect successor to Erik ten Hag, if the Dutchman is unable to avoid the worst-case scenario at Old Trafford this season.

Ten Hag is back under heavy scrutiny following Manchester United’s tough start to the campaign, with the Red Devils sitting 14th in the Premier League table after three games, having secured just four points from a possible nine.

Patience at Old Trafford is limited after years of disappointment, and speculation has already started to gather pace over the Dutchman’s future, with former Bayern and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also being eyed as a potential alternative.

However, according to Fichajes, it appears that Zidane is Ratcliffe’s priority option at the moment, but it remains unclear whether United can present a convincing proposal to lure the Frenchman to the club.

Zidane, described as a 'serial winner', has always shown interest in coaching France’s national team and would have to learn the language if he were to identify England as his next career step.

Zidane Lined Up as Ten Hag’s Successor

In a worst-case scenario for the Dutchman

Speaking to the media in February, Zidane admitted he would be open to returning to coaching, almost three years after leaving Real Madrid for the second time in May 2021.

The 52-year-old has been linked with several roles over the past couple of years, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United, who appear to be targeting Zidane’s arrival again.

The Frenchman was briefly linked with a move to Old Trafford last season, but Manchester United opted to stick with Ten Hag for the foreseeable future, despite reportedly considering other managers.

Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, and Gareth Southgate were among those considered, while Southgate now appears to be the odds-on favourite to take over if Ten Hag is sacked.

Last week, Zidane sparked rumours of his return to management when he was spotted attending a training session at Real Betis, where his son, Elyaz, trained with the first team.

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Record (2016-2021) Matches 263 Wins 174 Draws 53 Losses 36 Goals scored / conceded 605 / 267 Points per match 2.19

Antony ‘Pushing’ for Man Utd Exit

Fenerbahce remain in pole position

Manchester United winger Antony is pushing for a loan move away from the club, with Fenerbahce now in pole position to land the Brazilian, according to The Sun.

Antony’s former club Ajax are also monitoring his situation, as well as several clubs in Spain, France, and Saudi Arabia.

With the Turkish transfer window still open until Friday, Fenerbahce could soon provide an escape route from Old Trafford for the struggling winger, who has failed to settle since joining two years ago.

The 24-year-old has found himself behind Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo in Erik ten Hag’s pecking order at the start of the season and is yet to make an appearance in the starting XI this campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.