Highlights Man United & INEOS continue to back Erik Ten Hag.

Ratcliffe commends Ten Hag as a "good coach," and emphasi`es issues beyond coaching.

Ratcliffe points to Real Madrid for rebuilding inspiration, comparing success and financial strategies.

Erik Ten Hag continues to win the vote of confidence from INEOS after Sir Jim Ratcliffe labelled the Dutchman a "good coach" at a recent The Times CEO Summit.

The future of the Red Devils coach was up in the air for a while. After a disappointing league campaign saw Manchester United pick up their lowest tally of points since the Premier League was launched in 1992, the former Ajax boss was said to be on the verge of a sack. But after winning the FA Cup last month against bitter rivals Manchester City, things have changed, and the 54-year-old has a chance to set the record straight next season after a lengthy end-of-season review sounded out possible replacements such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

In an interview with Bloomberg, it appears as though the Red Devils' backing for Ten Hag has only got stronger as time goes on. Ratcliffe was asked about the managerial situation at the club, but quashed any claims that the coach was the root problem at Man United, with the environment in which he works in being the next area the new hierarchy will centre their ongoing rebuild efforts around.

Related Man Utd Set Out '5-Window Plan' as Ten Hag Must Yield Control Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to have more say over the recruitment drive during the summer transfer window

What Sir Jim Ratcliffe Said About Ten Hag

The Man United hierarchy believes the club culture has to change, not the manager

After four months in his position as the key decision-maker at the club, Ratcliffe has had more than enough time to assess the situation at Man United in order to make some key changes between now and the 2023/24 season. But while it was heavily rumoured that Ten Hag would be out the door regardless of FA Cup glory, the picture has changed dramatically since.

Ratcliffe said the decision to keep Ten Hag was made "because he's a good coach". He added: “The man in the street likes to think that the coach is everything and that everything revolves around the coach, and maybe it did in the days of Alex Ferguson."

“But if you look at those 11 seasons at Manchester United we’ve had a whole series of coaches, and some of them are very good ones, we’ve probably had seven coaches and none of them have succeeded at all. “You can’t prescribe the root of the problem to the coach. It’s the environment they’re working in. That’s where we are putting our efforts — the management, the practices, the quality of the people, all those types of things that we have to address at Manchester United — which is what we would do in [any] business."

Comparing Manchester United to Real Madrid

Ratcliffe will look towards Real Madrid for rebuild inspiration

Ratcliffe further elaborated on his comparison between Manchester United and Real Madrid, noting their differing trajectories in recent years. In the same interview, he expressed his desire for United to emulate Real Madrid and highlighted the advancements made by the Spanish club, which could help the 20-time Premier League champions to take inspiration in their own rebuild strategies.

“If you compare, since the day that Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill [the former United chief executive] retired 11 seasons ago, Manchester United with Real Madrid, they have consistently performed well and performed where Manchester United should be performing today," he told Bloomberg.