Dan Ashworth's Manchester United departure was reportedly caused by a fractious relationship with the club's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Englishman left his role as the Red Devils' sporting director on Sunday (December 8) after just five months on the job.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Ratcliffe was 'not happy at all' with United's summer strategy, which saw the club spend £176 million on new signings – leading to a'tense' relationship between the pair. Ashworth was appointed in July and was tasked with overseeing recruitment and football operations alongside new technical director Jason Wilcox.

Ashworth had to make a major decision about Erik ten Hag's future, as the Dutchman was expected to be sacked by the Red Devils. Ten Hag had overseen the club's worst Premier League campaign, finishing eighth with a record of 18 wins and 14 defeats.

Ashworth kept Ten Hag in charge and handed him a new one-year contract extension after an unlikely FA Cup win over Manchester City. This left INEOS chief Ratcliffe 'furious', and he'd reportedly been at loggerheads with Ashworth about the situation, per the Daily Mail.

Ten Hag lasted just three months into the ongoing season before United pulled the plug amid a disastrous run of form, their worst start to a Premier League season. Ruben Amorim came in as the Dutchman's successor and was spotted meeting a smiley Ashworth when first arriving at Old Trafford.

Yet, significant issues appear to have been brewing off the pitch within the new footballing structure implemented by INEOS since Ratcliffe became co-owner in December 2023. Ashworth's departure is said to have shocked staff, and while United is believed to have instigated the decision, they insist it was mutual.

Ratcliffe Pivotal in Decision Over Ashworth Exit

The INEOS chief had initially talked up the sporting director

INEOS made Ashworth their number one candidate to become the club's new sporting director when setting about rebuilding the 13-time Premier League champions. He'd impressed in the role at Newcastle United, overseeing the Magpies' rise to top-four challengers and Champions League qualification.

Manchester United had difficulty luring Ashworth away from St James' Park. The Tyneside outfit played hardball when he clearly wanted to accept INEOS' job offer. He was placed on gardening leave and nearly took Newcastle to arbitration to facilitate a switch to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe spoke glowingly of Ashworth before the club reached an agreement of around £3 million in compensation with their top-four rivals. He said in February 2024:

I think Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world, I've no doubt. He's a very capable person. He's interested in the Manchester United job because it's probably the biggest sporting director job in the world just now, with the biggest challenge.

Challenging times on and off the pitch at United have led to a change in the dugout and the director's box. The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League after 15 games, and the higher-ups will now be searching for a replacement for Ashworth, who leaves in somewhat embarrassing fashion for the club.