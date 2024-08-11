Highlights Ratcliffe kept Ten Hag due to non-football issues, believing he had too much responsibility on his plate.

INEOS invested in Man Utd due to poor performance and lack of management post-Ferguson era.

Ratcliffe sees the need for changes at Old Trafford, focusing on management and quality of staff.

After a woeful 2023/24 campaign, there was a general expectation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would sack Erik ten Hag. Even though Manchester United finished the season with a shock FA Cup win, reports suggested the Dutchman would be gone regardless of the result.

As it happened, for whatever reason, the club hierarchy pulled a U-turn on their stance. As such, the former Ajax boss is set to take charge of the Red Devils going into the 2024/25 Premier League season.

In a recent interview with The Times, Ratcliffe has elaborated on why he took a more sympathetic view on Ten Hag, opting to give him more time in the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Not Sacking Erik ten Hag

Billionaire Ratcliffe and INEOS secured a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United. The club have been performing below standard for a number of years now – last winning the Premier League in 2013 – and big changes have occurred behind the scenes. Notably, this summer former Manchester City chief Omar Berrada arrived as CEO, while Dan Ashworth was appointed as the new sporting director.

With these key changes and many more in terms of playing and non-playing staff, it seemed quite likely that Ten Hag would get the chop. After all, the team finished eighth in the league standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coming eighth under Ten Hag last term was their poorest finish in the Premier League era, with their previous worst being seventh under David Moyes in 2013/14.

Still, Ratcliffe kept faith and he has since explained why. He recently told the press that the Dutchman simply had too much on his plate, explaining that non-football issues were a distraction:

“Erik is a good guy and had been doing his best, but doing too much. He was trying to sort out the squad and fix leaks in the roof at the same time.”

The state of Old Trafford has been criticised for some time now. Last season, for instance, footage of the leaks went viral, serving as a damning visual metaphor for just how poorly the club is being run right now.

Ratcliffe on What Gas Gone Wrong at Man Utd

A 'vacuum' left post-Ferguson

While Ratcliffe may not have been speaking literally when talking about Ten Hag having to 'fix leaks in the roof', he certainly was making clear that too much responsibility has fallen upon the shoulders of whoever has been manager at Man United in the post-Ferguson era.

He explained as much during the same interview, adding:

“What happened is that Alex Ferguson and David Gill [the former managing director] left at the same time, 11 years ago. Up until that point, those two had been managing the sports side of the club and the Glazer family had managed the commercial side very well. And then all of a sudden there’s this vacuum.”

Ratcliffe has previously alluded to the same issue as a reason for why there was no managerial sacking at Old Trafford this summer. He stated: “You can’t prescribe the root of the problem to the coach. It’s the environment they’re working in."

He then went on to suggest that this is where INEOS will look to step in and take control, saying: "That’s where we are putting our efforts — the management, the practices, the quality of the people, all those types of things that we have to address at Manchester United — which is what we would do in [any] business."