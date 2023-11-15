Highlights Manchester United's potential appointment of Dougie Freedman as sporting director is considered risky due to the potential differences between Crystal Palace and Man United.

The ongoing changes at Manchester United include the departure of Chief Executive Richard Arnold and the potential arrival of investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is expected to bring significant changes to the club.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, as his playing time and future at Old Trafford have become uncertain.

Manchester United are looking at Crystal Palace chief Dougie Freedman to fulfill their sporting director role, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why his appointment would be ‘pretty risky’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are poised to undergo a massive face lift behind the scenes upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe securing a 25 percent stake, worth £1.3bn, in the club. One being the sporting director role, which is currently held by John Murtough, and Freedman has emerged as one of the leading candidates to be his successor.

Freedman high on Ratcliffe's sporting director shortlist

Manchester United fans can expect a lot of change in the coming months should Ratcliffe’s deal be sealed. Despite reports suggesting the INEOS chief is keen to be on board as soon as possible, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that a realistic time frame for all relevant paperwork and processes to be completed was by the end of November.

The personnel change has begun already as Richard Arnold, who has been at the club for 16 years, has decided to step down as Chief Executive of the 13-time Premier League champions. Patrick Stewart will resume the role on an interim basis, but Ratcliffe and his team will be keen to fulfil the role upon their arrival. In terms of replacing Murtough with Freedman, The Daily Star have reported that the latter, Freedman, has caught the eye of Ratcliffe and, in particular, Sir David Brailsford, who will be key in overseeing the best part of the club’s transfer and scouting department.

Freedman, currently plying his trade at Palace, has been in charge of the south Londoners’ recruitment since the summer of 2017 and could be pivotal in United’s change of fortunes when it comes to recruitment, an aspect of the club that has failed to impress in for many years. That being said, ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has questioned Ratcliffe’s interest in the current Palace custodian on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, though he does claim that he would back the likes of Michael Edwards or Paul Mitchell taking full rein in the recruitment department.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Amid the mass change happening in Greater Manchester, Jones has raised concerns over Freedman’s suitability at a club the stature of Manchester United. Insisting that Palace would not want to lose his services, the transfer insider also claims that it would be a ‘pretty risky’ appointment given the differences between the Premier League duo. Especially given the Red Devils are not in the position to continue making poor mistakes, Jones believes that acquiring Freedman ‘doesn’t make much sense’ and that he’s not a ‘great solution’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Firstly, it would be a blow to Crystal Palace if something like this was to happen, they would definitely not want to lose Dougie Freedman. He has been a big part of the way that they've started to rebuild and set in a new culture at the club. But in terms of Man United taking him on, it doesn't make that much sense to me, and it seems pretty risky because the strategy of what he's had to carry out at Crystal Palace is on a totally different level to what would be expected of him at Man United. So, I really don't think that this would be a great solution for Man United in this moment when they can't afford to have any more experiments that don't work. And this would seem like a bit of a risk if they were to go to Dougie Freedman.”

Saudi Pro League clubs monitor Varane

While significant changes are unravelling away from the field, there could also be some imminent on-field alterations seen during the mid-season trading period. As such, after falling behind the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in Erik ten Hag’s pecking order, the writing seems to be on the wall for the four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keen to snare the Frenchman’s signature in January, per TEAMtalk, amid concerns over his Old Trafford future. Since his £41m arrival in 2021, the France national team stalwart has made 75 appearances in the fabled red of Manchester United, but has found his time in the Premier League marred by injuries. What’s worse is he now finds himself behind a plethora of names in Ten Hag’s plans and could explore pastures new as he enters the twilight years of his trophy-ladened career.

Based on his comments last year when he told French publication GQ Magazine he would like to finish his career in Manchester, Madrid or Lens – the three clubs he has plied his trade for during his illustrious career – a move to the Middle East, for now at least, seems off the cards, though don’t be surprised if he no longer plays for the Manchester-based outfit come the start of February 2024.